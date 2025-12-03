Sting Energy and Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team launch a first-of-its-kind collab

Soon after the video dropped, leading creators took to social media to share their reactions and excitement about the news and the way it was communicated creatively by a car.

The announcement not only announces the partnership but also sets the tone for what Sting will bring to race weekends – more energy, more speed, and a deeper connection between fans and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team.

In a world where brand partnerships are announced with flashy podiums and carefully scripted speeches, Sting Energy and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team chose an audaciously different route—letting the car do all the talking. Their new global collaboration was revealed through a digital film where a Mercedes-AMG F1 car tore across the track, its engine note rising into a thrilling, unmistakable “STINGGGGGG.” The moment signalled not just a partnership, but a fresh, high-adrenaline era of fan engagement, performance, and cultural energy powered by Sting.

“This partnership unites performance, energy, and flavour under one banner - connecting three of PepsiCo’s most iconic brands with the world’s most successful Formula 1 team", said Eugene Willemsen, Chief Executive Officer, International Beverages at PepsiCo. “Through Gatorade, Sting, and Doritos, we’re inside the culture of the sport, fueling both the athletes and the fans who live for the thrill of F 1. Partnering with Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS Formula 1 Team reflects our shared commitment to performance, innovation, and excellence - values that define both our organizations.”

Toto Wolff, Team Principal & Chief Executive Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “Welcoming a company with a portfolio as strong as PepsiCo’s into our partner ecosystem is another sign of the strength of our team and our sport. As a brand, they align perfectly with our ethos of chasing ultimate performance through innovation and excellence. Gatorade’s expertise in sports science, Sting’s youthful energy, and Doritos’ cultural relevance each bring something unique. Together, they create a partnership that not only supports our team’s performance but also enhances the experience for our fans around the world.”

Richard Sanders, Chief Commercial Officer, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, said: “We’re delighted to welcome PepsiCo to the team. Their expertise in this sector will help us deliver great experiences for our guests and fans at the track and beyond. It’s a partnership that adds real value to how we operate day-to-day and how we connect with people around the world.”