The most ‘iconic’ selfie breaks the Internet: Messi, Djokovic, and Tom Brady frame up at Fanatics Fest

Talk about a power frame! Ahead of the massive FIFA World Cup 2026 final between Argentina and Spain, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin just shared what might easily be the most star-studded selfie of the year.

L-R: Rodri, Tom Brady, Novak Djokovic, Kevin Durant, Emiliano Martinez, Kevin Hart, Travis Scott, Michael Rubin, Rio Ferdinand, and Lionel Messi (Photo: instagram/ michaelrubin)

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Clicked by NBA superstar Kevin Durant, the photo simply captioned "Iconic" by Rubin brings together legends across sports, music, and entertainment.

Standing shoulder-to-shoulder are football maestro Lionel Messi, NFL icon Tom Brady, and tennis GOAT Novak Djokovic. The heavy-hitting lineup doesn't stop there. The frame also features comedian Kevin Hart, Argentina’s star goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, rapper Travis Scott, former England defender Rio Ferdinand, and Spain’s midfield engine Rodri.

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{{^usCountry}} The viral moment went down at the Javits Center in New York City during Fanatics Fest 2026. The massive four-day sports and culture convention has turned into a giant pre-World Cup block party, drawing over 500 athletes and pop-culture icons for live podcasts, fan meetups, and interactive exhibits before the final match on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The viral moment went down at the Javits Center in New York City during Fanatics Fest 2026. The massive four-day sports and culture convention has turned into a giant pre-World Cup block party, drawing over 500 athletes and pop-culture icons for live podcasts, fan meetups, and interactive exhibits before the final match on Sunday. {{/usCountry}}

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