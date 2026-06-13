The viral blueprint hobby taking over summer: What are cyanotypes and how do you make them?

The heat may be relentless, but artists and hobbyists are finding a creative use for it. Cyanotypes are having a major moment this summer, with reels racking up millions of views and creators like Komal (@jellywithcream) and (@showmetheblue) building dedicated followings around the craft. Using nothing but sunlight, people are turning everyday objects—from flowers and foliage to treasured photographs—into dreamy blueprints.

Cyanotypes

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What is cyanotype?

Invented in 1842 by astronomer and scientist Sir John Herschel, cyanotype is one of the oldest photographic printing techniques. Instead of using a camera, it relies on UV light from the sun and light-sensitive iron salts to create dreamy, monochrome Prussian-blue prints. Think of it as photography meets craft, with the sun doing most of the work. The most interesting part about the whole process is that no two prints are exactly alike.

How do you make one?

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{{^usCountry}} To get started, you will need two chemicals: equal parts Potassium Ferricyanide (Part A) and Ferric Ammonium Citrate (Part B), a sponge brush or foam brush, acid-free watercolor paper (200 GSM or higher) or natural cotton fabric, a glass sheet or acrylic plate with a sturdy backing board, protective rubber gloves, a plastic mixing container or beaker, a shallow plastic tray for a water bath, and direct, intense summer sunlight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To get started, you will need two chemicals: equal parts Potassium Ferricyanide (Part A) and Ferric Ammonium Citrate (Part B), a sponge brush or foam brush, acid-free watercolor paper (200 GSM or higher) or natural cotton fabric, a glass sheet or acrylic plate with a sturdy backing board, protective rubber gloves, a plastic mixing container or beaker, a shallow plastic tray for a water bath, and direct, intense summer sunlight. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The process is easier than it looks. First, coat a sheet of paper or fabric with the special light-sensitive solution and let it dry. Then place leaves, flowers, lace or any object you like on top and leave it out in the sun. You can also use stencils or photo negatives, although the latter does need some practise to come out perfect. After a few minutes in the sun, rinse the sheet under water and watch the image appear. As it dries, the print develops its signature deep blue colour. The best part? No two cyanotypes ever look exactly the same. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The process is easier than it looks. First, coat a sheet of paper or fabric with the special light-sensitive solution and let it dry. Then place leaves, flowers, lace or any object you like on top and leave it out in the sun. You can also use stencils or photo negatives, although the latter does need some practise to come out perfect. After a few minutes in the sun, rinse the sheet under water and watch the image appear. As it dries, the print develops its signature deep blue colour. The best part? No two cyanotypes ever look exactly the same. {{/usCountry}}

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Once you get the hang of it, cyanotypes can be used for much more than simple art projects. You can turn favourite photographs into dreamy blue-toned prints to frame as gifts, or use pressed flowers and leaves to create unique bookmarks, notebook covers and party decorations. Some people even use hair to make one-of-a-kind prints that feel deeply personal and sentimental.

Why is everyone obsessed?

Part of the appeal is how accessible it feels. You don’t need expensive equipment, years of training or even drawing skills. As hobbyist, Gayatri Deepak puts it: “I’ve always been into hands-on crafts like crochet and clay, but cyanotype is just so low-pressure because you basically let the sun do all the hard work. There’s honestly no learning curve, but you still get that instant gratification of making these gorgeous, deep blue prints for clothes or stationery. It’s the perfect way to unplug and just mess around creatively without overthinking it.”

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Komal of @jellywithcream says, “What draws me to cyanotype and alternative photographic processes is that they feel like a collaboration with light itself. I love that the process is slow, tactile and a little unpredictable. As someone who works with photography, these processes allow me to engage with my observations in a more physical way. With a photograph, the image often ends when I press the shutter. Alternative processes extend that relationship, letting me work with the image through touch, materials and experimentation.”

Hobbyist Drashti Shah says, “There’s something very magical about applying a few chemicals onto a surface, placing it in the sun, and watching the print come to life. The unpredictable nature of cyanotype is exactly what makes it so addictive and pushes me to experiment with all sorts of unexpected objects and textures.”

Kits and workshops:

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The Chennai Photo Biennale Foundation’s Cyanotype Kit: Costs ₹1,050 and includes the chemicals, brush, pipettes and mixing tools needed to create approximately 50-80 A4 prints at home. You’ll just need sunlight, watercolour paper, gloves and a glass sheet.

Pulp Society, New Delhi: A beginner-friendly workshop in Okhla, priced at ₹2,700. Participants learn how to prepare light-sensitive paper, create compositions using botanicals and found objects, and make their own cyanotype prints. All materials are included and sessions run in small groups of 4-6 people.

Museo Camera, Gurugram: This one-day workshop costs ₹4,000 and covers the history and science of cyanotypes, chemical mixing, exposure techniques and print finishing. Participants create prints on both paper and fabric and take home their final works. Materials are included.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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