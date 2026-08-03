This medal is as much my father's as it is mine: Judoka Asmita Dey after historic gold at the Commonwealth Games 2026

In 36 years of judo at the Commonwealth Games — and just as many years of India competing in it — the country won its first gold only in 2026. That gold belongs to Asmita Dey, a Sub-Inspector with the Uttar Pradesh Police, whose job with the force has quietly supported her judo career and family alike.

Amita Dey won the gold in women's 48kg category. (Photo/Eranga Jayawardena/AP)

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Born in a humble household in Belonia, Tripura, to a father who ran a small bicycle repair shop, Asmita's dream was always bigger than their means — but he never let that stop her. Barely seven months before Glasgow, in December 2025, he passed away — a loss so fresh, Asmita wasn't sure she'd ever step on the mat again.

"The little girl in me is proud of what I've become. But I miss my guardian angel... my dad. He was the one person who never made our situation feel like a limit on my dreams. When my knee gave way, he sold off what little he had and took me to Delhi for treatment himself. I stood on that podium and all I could think was — I wish he was here to see this. That medal is his as much as mine.. or even more."

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{{^usCountry}} For Asmita, judo wasn’t always the plan. “I just loved sports and started by taking up to athletics; from running to shotput, I played it all. But it was after a coach at my school spotted me that I got into judo and realised it was my true calling,” she shares., I stopped thinking of it as random, and started thinking of it as mine." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For Asmita, judo wasn’t always the plan. “I just loved sports and started by taking up to athletics; from running to shotput, I played it all. But it was after a coach at my school spotted me that I got into judo and realised it was my true calling,” she shares., I stopped thinking of it as random, and started thinking of it as mine." {{/usCountry}}

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That instinct came full circle in the Golden Score decider against Canada's Heidi Quach. "I told myself — stop waiting for her to make a mistake, just go attack and get the point yourself."

On the podium, Asmita cupped her gold medal into a heart. Recalling the emotional moment, she says, “That wasn’t planned. It was the gratitude I felt for my coach, Yashpal Solanki sir and for India, to make everyone back home feel like this medal was theirs too.”

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