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This teen hacked into CBSE’s OSM portal while preparing for boards, says ‘This is just a hobby…’

What began as curiosity during board exam season has now turned a 19-year-old student from Siliguri into the centre of a viral cybersecurity controversy

Published on: May 27, 2026 03:56 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Nisarga Adhikary doesn’t fit the cliché of a shadowy hacker. For one, he’s just 19 and has just given his board exams. A regular private school student with parents who are government officials, he began coding in the 7th grade. Curious about repeated student complaints around missing answer sheets and altered marks, Nisarga started examining Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE)newly launched On-Screen Marking (OSM) portal as a way to pass the time.

Karnataka SSLC results: More than 9 lakh students registered for the SSLC examination across Karnataka, of whom 8 lakh appeared.(AI image for representation)

“I wanted to understand why it was in the news so much, so I started playing around with the website. The problems only showed up once I stopped looking at the page and started looking at the code behind it,” said the teen, who is now fielding offers from AI startups, after his tweet went viral.

CBSE later released a statement saying the website mentioned in the viral claims was only a testing portal used for internal trials and did not contain any real student marks or evaluation data. The board added that the actual portal used to check answer sheets had a different URL and, according to them, was neither hacked nor affected by the security flaws mentioned online.

Nisarga, however, has disputed the claim and posted video and photographic evidence on X. “They posted a link in the tweet to a website which did not exist. I bought it, and now it goes to my own blog,” he said, adding with a laugh, “Yeah, this is just a hobby.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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Home / HTCity / Leisure / This teen hacked into CBSE’s OSM portal while preparing for boards, says ‘This is just a hobby…’
Home / HTCity / Leisure / This teen hacked into CBSE’s OSM portal while preparing for boards, says ‘This is just a hobby…’
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