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Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser

It’s sustainable, stylish, and seriously useful - exactly the kind of small upgrade that makes everyday living smoother.

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 06:43 pm IST
By Snigdha Oreya
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Always misplacing your keys? Interior designer Amel (@this.is.amel.home) has a simple DIY solution: turn an old pair of jeans into a wall-mounted key holder that doubles as décor. Hang it near your door so everything you need is in one place.

You can hang it by the door to keep everyday essentials within easy reach (Credits: Instagram)

What you’ll need: old jeans, old box-style picture frame, fabric glue or strong fabric tape, scissors

How to turn jeans into a key holder

Step 1: Take your frame apart and remove the glass.

Step 2: Lay your jeans flat, place the backing board over the back pocket, and cut around it. Leave 1–2 inches extra on all sides.

 
jeans diy home decor
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser
Home / HTCity / Leisure / Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser
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