Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser
It’s sustainable, stylish, and seriously useful - exactly the kind of small upgrade that makes everyday living smoother.
Always misplacing your keys? Interior designer Amel (@this.is.amel.home) has a simple DIY solution: turn an old pair of jeans into a wall-mounted key holder that doubles as décor. Hang it near your door so everything you need is in one place.
What you’ll need: old jeans, old box-style picture frame, fabric glue or strong fabric tape, scissors
How to turn jeans into a key holder
Step 1: Take your frame apart and remove the glass.
Step 2: Lay your jeans flat, place the backing board over the back pocket, and cut around it. Leave 1–2 inches extra on all sides.
Step 3: Flip the fabric, place the board in the centre, and pull the denim tight over it. Glue down each side neatly, trimming excess fabric at the corners.{{/usCountry}}
Step 3: Flip the fabric, place the board in the centre, and pull the denim tight over it. Glue down each side neatly, trimming excess fabric at the corners.{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Slide the covered board back into the frame and secure it. Done.
Style it your way{{/usCountry}}
Step 4: Slide the covered board back into the frame and secure it. Done.
Style it your way{{/usCountry}}
You can also add hooks either onto the denim, the board, or along the frame’s edge to hang more trinkets. Add lace trim or a tiny bow for a coquette vibe. Go for iron-on patches, pins, or leave the edges distressed for that edgy feel. You can also paint the frame matte black or white for contrast.{{/usCountry}}
You can also add hooks either onto the denim, the board, or along the frame’s edge to hang more trinkets. Add lace trim or a tiny bow for a coquette vibe. Go for iron-on patches, pins, or leave the edges distressed for that edgy feel. You can also paint the frame matte black or white for contrast.{{/usCountry}}