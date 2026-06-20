Turn your old jeans into a clever home organiser

Always misplacing your keys? Interior designer Amel (@this.is.amel.home) has a simple DIY solution: turn an old pair of jeans into a wall-mounted key holder that doubles as décor. Hang it near your door so everything you need is in one place.

You can hang it by the door to keep everyday essentials within easy reach (Credits: Instagram)

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What you’ll need: old jeans, old box-style picture frame, fabric glue or strong fabric tape, scissors

How to turn jeans into a key holder

Step 1: Take your frame apart and remove the glass.

Step 2: Lay your jeans flat, place the backing board over the back pocket, and cut around it. Leave 1–2 inches extra on all sides.

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{{^usCountry}} Step 3: Flip the fabric, place the board in the centre, and pull the denim tight over it. Glue down each side neatly, trimming excess fabric at the corners. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 3: Flip the fabric, place the board in the centre, and pull the denim tight over it. Glue down each side neatly, trimming excess fabric at the corners. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Step 4: Slide the covered board back into the frame and secure it. Done. Style it your way {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Step 4: Slide the covered board back into the frame and secure it. Done. Style it your way {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} You can also add hooks either onto the denim, the board, or along the frame’s edge to hang more trinkets. Add lace trim or a tiny bow for a coquette vibe. Go for iron-on patches, pins, or leave the edges distressed for that edgy feel. You can also paint the frame matte black or white for contrast. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} You can also add hooks either onto the denim, the board, or along the frame’s edge to hang more trinkets. Add lace trim or a tiny bow for a coquette vibe. Go for iron-on patches, pins, or leave the edges distressed for that edgy feel. You can also paint the frame matte black or white for contrast. {{/usCountry}}

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