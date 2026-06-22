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Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys monsoon fun with pet dog, wins hearts online

Sachin Tendulkar may have retired from cricket, but he has not lost his knack for entertaining fans. Watch the heartwarming monsoon video he shared recently 

Published on: Jun 22, 2026 02:35 pm IST
By Aadrika Sominder
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Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave fans a glimpse into his playful side after sharing a video of himself enjoying the monsoon rains with his pet dog, Bouncer, on Instagram. The former India batter accompanied the clip with a cricket-inspired caption, writing, "This bouncer has all the energy in the world but no line and length," humorously comparing his dog's excitement in the rain to an erratic fast bowler.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys monsoon fun with pet dog

The video quickly drew attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and messages of appreciation. Many praised Tendulkar's bond with his pet and his ability to turn an everyday moment into a cricketing joke. "Who said people can't enjoy in their 50s like a child? God is the true example. Sachin sir," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Master Blaster loves animals."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aadrika Sominder

Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips.

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