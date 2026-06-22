Watch: Sachin Tendulkar enjoys monsoon fun with pet dog, wins hearts online

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar gave fans a glimpse into his playful side after sharing a video of himself enjoying the monsoon rains with his pet dog, Bouncer, on Instagram. The former India batter accompanied the clip with a cricket-inspired caption, writing, "This bouncer has all the energy in the world but no line and length," humorously comparing his dog's excitement in the rain to an erratic fast bowler.

Sachin Tendulkar enjoys monsoon fun with pet dog

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The video quickly drew attention online, with fans flooding the comments section with heart emojis and messages of appreciation. Many praised Tendulkar's bond with his pet and his ability to turn an everyday moment into a cricketing joke. "Who said people can't enjoy in their 50s like a child? God is the true example. Sachin sir," wrote one fan, while another commented, "Master Blaster loves animals."

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{{^usCountry}} Tendulkar frequently shares snippets from his personal life, including moments from his travels, gardening sessions, cooking experiments and time spent with family. His latest monsoon post once again struck a chord with followers, proving that years after retirement, the cricket icon continues to connect with fans both on and off the field. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tendulkar frequently shares snippets from his personal life, including moments from his travels, gardening sessions, cooking experiments and time spent with family. His latest monsoon post once again struck a chord with followers, proving that years after retirement, the cricket icon continues to connect with fans both on and off the field. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Aadrika Sominder ...Read More Aadrika Sominder is a writer, but foremost an avid reader. With an unwavering commitment to the craft, she is convinced that there is nothing else she was meant to do with her life. Beyond the world of words, her hobbies include snacking and taking long trips. Read Less

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