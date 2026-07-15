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What is Ghost Font, the anti-AI font touted to be legible only to humans?

Can a font outsmart AI? American designer Eric Lu's viral Ghost Font is confusing even some of the world's most advanced AI models

Published on: Jul 15, 2026 04:37 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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In an era of concerns about privacy and protection of content, American digital designer Eric Lu has created what he calls Ghost Font. He went viral on Wednesday for creating the experimental typeface that hides text inside animated videos made of hundreds of moving dots. The dots forming each letter move in one direction, while the rest move the opposite way, making the message readable to humans but difficult for AI models to interpret.

Ghost Font
Ghost Font

Lu wrote on the font’s website that he tested it with advanced AI models, including GPT-Sol 5.6 Ultra and Claude Fable, which failed to decode the hidden text, instead confidently identifying a decoy phrase planted to mislead them. A third model spent nearly 20 minutes analysing the clip before hallucinating and inventing a message that didn’t exist.

What’s next?

Now, Lu is looking at incorporating Ghost Font into CAPTCHA systems, as most systems are easily solved by AI today. “Using motion in a video would be a way to make it much more difficult for an automated bot to decipher but still relatively easy for a human to read,” he said.

 
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