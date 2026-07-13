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Who is Vinod Khosla, the Indian-origin billionaire buying the NFL team Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion?

Indian-origin billionaire Vinod Khosla is set to become the new owner of the Seattle Seahawks. Here's everything to know

Published on: Jul 13, 2026 02:53 PM IST
By HT Correspondent
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Indian-born billionaire Vinod Khosla is set to become the controlling owner of the Seattle Seahawks at age 71 after a Khosla family-led group agreed to buy the NFL franchise for a record $9.612 billion. The deal, pending NFL owners’ approval, would mark the most expensive franchise sale in league history. As part of the transaction, the Khosla family will sell its minority stake in the San Francisco 49ers before taking control of the Seahawks..

Who is Vinod Khosla?

Vinod Khosla
Vinod Khosla

Born in India, 71-year-old Vinod Khosla studied electrical engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology before moving to the US. He earned a master’s degree in biomedical engineering from Carnegie Mellon University and later completed an MBA at Stanford University after being rejected twice.

Khosla is the founder of Khosla Ventures, one of Silicon Valley’s best-known venture capital firms, and the co-founder of Sun Microsystems. According to Forbes, he has an estimated net worth of $13.8 billion. His venture firm has backed several major technology companies, including OpenAI, DoorDash and Instacart, and was the first venture capital firm to invest in OpenAI.

Growing footprint in the NFL

Khosla joined the San Francisco 49ers ownership group in 2025 after purchasing a 3.1% stake in the franchise at a valuation exceeding $8.5 billion. Under NFL rules, that stake will now be sold as the family takes control of the Seahawks. The ownership group includes Vinod Khosla, his wife Neeru Khosla and their son Neal Khosla.

Family and philanthropy

 
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