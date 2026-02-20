Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Lily Swarn’s ‘A Drop of Cosmos’ explores life, loss and the vast unknown

    Lily Swarn’s 10th book is a collection that delves into the complexities of existence, inspired by spiritual texts and renowned poets

    Updated on: Feb 20, 2026 6:06 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    With over 70 national and international honours to her name, including the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi Award, the César Vallejo Award for Literary Excellence and the Reuel International Award for Poetry, Lily Swarn has long been a formidable presence in the literary world. The International Beat Poet Laureate (India) and a multilingual writer whose work has been translated into 21 languages, Swarn now returns with her 10th book and sixth poetry collection, A Drop of Cosmos.

    Lily Swarn has long been a formidable presence in the literary world (HT Photo)
    Lily Swarn has long been a formidable presence in the literary world (HT Photo)
    The cover of Lily Swarn's latest book (HT Photo)
    The cover of Lily Swarn's latest book (HT Photo)

    An acclaimed author of titles such as Rippling Moonbeams (which won the Chandigarh Sahitya Akademi Award), The Divine Dialect of Flowers (recipient of the Panorama Golden Book Award), History on my Plate and the novel The Gypsy Trail, Swarn moves fluidly across genres, ranging from essays and novels to Urdu ghazals and free verse poetry.

    In A Drop of Cosmos, she turns inward and skyward at once, reflecting on creation, humility and the fragile significance of human life. Drawing inspiration from the Guru Granth Sahib and echoing the philosophical musings of Mirza Ghalib, Swarn explores the eternal ‘why’ and ‘how’ of existence. Her free verse traverses seasons and states of being — the rebirth of spring, the ache of winter, the turbulence of autumn — blending the hermetic, surreal and postmodern into a contemplative tapestry.

    With a foreword by Ada Rizzo, the collection is both intimate and expansive, a reminder, as Swarn writes, that we are all but ‘a drop of cosmos’, luminous in our humility and transient in time.

    recommendedIcon
    News/Htcity/Lily Swarn’s ‘A Drop Of Cosmos’ Explores Life, Loss And The Vast Unknown
    News/Htcity/Lily Swarn’s ‘A Drop Of Cosmos’ Explores Life, Loss And The Vast Unknown
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes