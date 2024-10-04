Navratri day 2: Maa Brahmacharini's tale of perseverance, the second of the Navadurgas

With celebratory fervour abounding in the air, what better way to double up on your devotion than to dive into some enchanting mythological lore about the Goddess that is honoured today. Day 2 of the Navratras then, honours the legend of Maa Brahmacharini whose story is one of undying perseverance and purity of intentions. Day 2 of Navratri this year, dated October 4, is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini (Photos: X)

As the lore goes, a maiden Parvati has her heart set on marrying Lord Shiva, who characteristically is in a deep meditative state. Despite being discouraged by those around her, Parvati embarks on a tapas, said to span a duration of 5,000 years or so. Eventually, the antics of the demon Tarakasura is what drives several Gods to approach Kamadeva, to somehow incite desire for Parvati in Lord Shiva's heart. The attempt fails miserably, but this does not dissuade Parvati from her intentions and she seamlessly continues on her pious quest, not straying from her tapas. It is around this time, that Lord Shiva approaches her in a disguised form, pointing out all that may be wrong with him. Parvati however, isn't swayed one bit and choses to continue with her penance. With the help of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati, Parvati also manages to withstand an attempted onslaught from the demon Prakandasura and his asuras. Parvati, having entirely embraced the aura of a Brahmacharini, is once again approached by Lord Shiva, this time in the guise of a Brahmachari. He quizzes her with many-a-riddle, all of which she seamlessly answers. Mighty impressed, He finally presents a proposal to Parvati which she is more than elated to accept, finally breaking her tapas.

Spiritually, Maa Brahmacharini also presides over the Svadhishthana chakra or the sacral chakra which is associated with the sentiment of creativity and being thoroughly in touch with yourself.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Brahmacharini by including something green in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ' and:

'Dadhana kara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalu।

Devi prasidathu mayi brahmacharinya-uttama॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah',

in congruence with an offering of sugar, promises to bring you joy in your relationships.

Shubh Navratri!