Navratri day 7: Maa Kalaratri's tale of dark destruction and restoration, the seventh of the Navadurgas

Etymologically, Maa Kalaratri's name is an ode to the power of the night and its darkness. Maa Kalaratri's name also adds personification to the all-encompassing nature of time, courtesy of the term 'Kala' which simultaneously refers to both time as well as darkness. 'Ratri' on the other hand is a more direct reference to the powerful night time. This wisdom, as per the Rigveda, first came to Sage Kushika, who realised the immensely powerful aura of the night time, which he called upon then, in the form of a Goddess. Day 7 of Navratri this year, dated October 9, is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

'It's darkest before the dawn' is a worthy analogy to understand the prime place of honour that the darkest of nights receives in Hindu mythology. The legend goes, that in a bid to defeat the powerful demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, all the Gods of Devalok, led by Lord Indra, approached Lord Shiva, praying to Goddess Parvati to aide them in their battle. Parvati created Chandi who in turn created Maa Kalaratri. It is at this point that the lore of Raktabija comes in. Raktabija was a demon who was granted the boon of every drop of his blood, being able to birth a demon as soon as it hit the ground, something which made him formidable. Maa Kalaratri swallowed all his blood, something which helped the Gods win the war. However, the blood birthed fire and destruction within her, which prompted her to set off on a rampage. The Gods looked to Lord Shiva once again for help. Lord Shiva, in a bid to stop her, simply came under her. Seeing her husband under her foot, Maa Kalaratri's tongue came out — an imagery which is very popularly worshipped as Maa Kali. This is then how, peace was restored.

Spiritually, Maa Kalaratri also presides over the Sahasrara chakra or the crown chakra which is associated with the facets of inner knowing, evolving knowledge and transcendent wisdom.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Kalaratri by including something blue in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Kālarātryai Namaḥ' and:

'Karalvandana dhoram muktkeshi chaturbhujam।

Kaal Ratrim karalikaam divyam vidyutmala vibhushitam॥',

in congruence with an offering of gur (jaggery), which will banish your sorrows and usher in prosperity as blessings from Maa Kalaratri.

Shubh Navratri!