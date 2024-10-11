Navratri day 9: Maa Siddhidatri's tale of nurturing creation, the ninth of the Navadurgas

Just like that, we have made it through the entire stretch of Navratri. As we enter the ninth and final day of easily one of the most momentous stretches of the year, we must commence with acquainting ourselves with the legend of the ninth Navadurga, Maa Siddhidatri. Maa Siddhidatri represents the earliest avatar of Goddess Parvati. She is said to possess an iron-clad repository of the eight supernatural powers, each of which she bestowed the Trimurti with. These are Anima, Mahima, Garima, Laghima, Prapti, Prakambya, Ishitva and Vashitva. Day 9 of Navratri this year, dated October 11, is dedicated to Maa Siddhidatri(Photos: X, Wikipedia)

Her legend dates back to the time when the world was just a void of darkness. She then, is attributed with the credit of birthing the vision of the Universe. She emerged as the result of the intense tapas, undertaken by the Trimurti, Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The Trimurti's divine duties were assigned by Her with Brahma being made the creator of the worlds, Vishnu being given the duty to protect and preserve all divine creations and Shiva becoming the destroyer of the worlds. This is also when she bestowed them with the aforementioned eight supernatural powers. Anima refers to minimising the body, Mahima refers to expanding the body, Garima refers to being infinitely heavy, Laghima refers to being weightless, Prapti refers to omnipresence, Prakambya refers to being able to achieve whatever one wants, Ishitva refers to absolute lordship and Vashitva refers to having the power to subjugate all.

Spiritually, Maa Siddhidatri is said to preside over both the Ajna chakra as well as the Sahasrara chakra or the third eye chakra and crown chakra, respectively. While the third eye chakra is associated with the facets of intuition and divinely guided foresight, the crown chakra represents the facets of inner knowing, evolving knowledge and transcendent wisdom.

Simple ways to pay your respect

You can honour Maa Siddhidatri by including something purple in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Om Devi Siddhidatryai Namah' and:

'Siddha Gandharva Yakshadyairasurairamarairapi।

Sevyamana Sada Bhuyat Siddhida Siddhidayini॥',

in congruence with an offering of til (sesame seeds) is also advised. Offering til in prayer to Maa Siddhidatri will ensure the expelling of negative energy from your life whilst bestowing you with divine blessings.

Shubh Navratri!