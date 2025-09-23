Navratri 2025 day 2: The day of Maa Brahmacharini, second of the Navadurgas

If you can't tell, the festive fervour is slowly but surely picking up through the week. And on day 2 of the Navratras, we bow our heads to Maa Brahmacharini, the second of the Navadurgas, whose story is one of undying perseverance and purity of intentions.

According to the legend, the maiden Parvati is deeply determined to marry Lord Shiva, who, true to his nature, remains absorbed in deep meditation. Despite discouragement from those around her, Parvati commits herself to a rigorous tapas that is said to last for around 5,000 years. Meanwhile, the growing menace of the demon Tarakasura compels the gods to turn to Kamadeva, hoping he can awaken desire in Shiva’s heart for Parvati. The plan, however, backfires disastrously. Still, Parvati remains unfazed and continues her devotion with unwavering focus.

During this time, Lord Shiva, disguised, approaches Parvati and tries to dissuade her by highlighting his own perceived flaws. Parvati remains resolute, unaffected by his words, and continues her spiritual discipline. With the support of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Saraswati, she even withstands an assault from the demon Prakandasura and his followers.

Fully immersed in her identity as Brahmacharini, Parvati is once again visited by Shiva, this time in the form of a Brahmachari. He challenges her with a series of riddles, all of which she answers with ease. Deeply impressed, Shiva finally proposes to her. Parvati, overjoyed, accepts his proposal, thus bringing her long and arduous penance to an end.

Spiritually, Maa Brahmacharini is also believed to govern the Svadhishthana chakra, or the sacral chakra, which is linked to creativity and a deep sense of self-awareness.

Honouring Maa Brahmacharini You can honour Maa Brahmacharini by including something red in your attire for the day. Chanting 'Oṃ Devī Brahmacāriṇyai Namaḥ' and:

'Dadhana kara Padmabhyam akshamala kamandalu।

Devi prasidathu mayi brahmacharinya-uttama॥

Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Maa Brahmacharini Rupena Samsthita।

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah',

in congruence with an offering of sugar, should be the order of the day.

Shubh Navratri!