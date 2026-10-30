NCT’s Ten addresses dating rumours during US concert: ‘I’m super duper single’

K-pop star Ten has addressed dating rumours linking him to a non-celebrity woman, declaring himself “super duper single” during his concert in Seattle on Thursday. The NCT member spoke about the speculation during a stop on his TEN US SHOWCASE TOUR, telling fans that he wanted to clarify his relationship status amid online chatter. NCT’s Ten

“I know these days there have been so many crazy things going on on the internet. I want to clarify in front of you guys. I’m super duper single. I’m not dating anyone,” he said. Revealing that his staff had informed him about the rumours, Ten added, “If I were dating, I’d have to be Superman. With this busy schedule, right?”

Ten debuted in 2016 and is also a member of WayV, NCT’s China-based unit. He ended his exclusive contract with SM Entertainment in April, though the agency said it would coordinate his participation in group activities. In July, he co-founded creative company ILLIMNT to focus on his solo career. His 14-city US tour continues through November.