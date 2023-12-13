Needed to break away from TV and focus on OTT, says Nazar actor Sonya Saamoor

Actor Sonya Saamoor is glad to have moved into her new space that she calls her dream home.

Actor Sonya Saamoor

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Moving into a new house and having your likable space does bring a lot of positivity in life. I am glad to begin the New Year in my dream home. We all work hard towards this all our lives and finally when it happens it does feel good and rewarding. Although, for me, it’s just a beginning,” says the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 (2018) and Sirf Tum (2021) actor.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Saamoor was on a break after doing television for four years. She adds, “TV is not easy and switching from one show to another didn’t leave me with much time to think about myself. Also, creativity goes for a toss because time hota hi nahi hai. Though we all want to keep busy in our respective professions, still at some point, you need to look beyond. So, after my last show Sanjog (2022) with actor Rajneesh Duggal, I knew that I surely needed some time to live life and rejuvenate. And, in those 9-10 months of my break, I did a writing course, scripted a comedy show that I want to work on and got a new space.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The transition was not easy for the Nazar (2018) actor. “Change is never easy, but I needed to break away from TV and focus on OTT. Taking up work on another medium is actually difficult as you have to restart and prove yourself once again. Still, I took this step and decided to try my hand at web space and got my first release the Fuh Se Fantasy, an anthology in October this year. I am getting offers from television but waiting for something worthwhile. Also, I am in talks for another web show. Let’s see how it shapes up,” ends Saamoor

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for HT City. For all things entertainment, fashion and more - Join the Channel Now!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.