Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 05, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Netizens turn up the heat on Rishabh Pant after another batting failure in IPL: ‘Should be nowhere near national side’

BySamarth Goyal
May 05, 2025 12:07 PM IST

Fans flooded social media with posts highlighting Rishabh Pant's declining form, debating whether his name still warrants inclusion in the national side.

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's underwhelming form in the ongoing IPL season has sparked a storm on social media, with fans and critics alike questioning his place in the Indian cricket team, especially in the T20 format. The scrutiny intensified after yet another failure with the bat, after he got out on 18 runs, on Sunday night against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala.

Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)
Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

Rishabh, who was the costliest buy this season at 27 crore, has managed just 128 runs in 11 matches so far. His average hovers just above 12, and his strike rate has dipped below 100—alarming numbers for a player considered one of India’s premier white-ball batters. The lack of impactful innings has led to widespread criticism online, with netizens questioning his credentials, value, and future in the Indian setup.

Fans took to social media platforms to voice their disappointment, with many highlighting his continued struggles and drawing attention to how his performance fails to justify the hefty price tag. Some questioned why he was even bought by the Lucknow Super Giants, while others debated whether Rishabh still deserves to be part of India’s plans across formats, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

The latest match only added fuel to the fire. Rishabh’s team failed to chase down a massive 237-run target, finishing at 199/7 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings completed a double over Lucknow Super Giants with a convincing 37-run win. The loss pushed LSG down to seventh in the points table with a 5-6 record, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Rishabh, however, remains optimistic despite the mounting pressure. “The dream is still alive. If we're going to win the next three matches, I think definitely we're going to turn around as an amazing team,” he told the host broadcaster.

But as social media sentiment continues to grow louder, it remains to be seen whether Rishabh can silence the critics and reclaim his stature—both in the IPL and in the Indian team.

News / HTCity / Netizens turn up the heat on Rishabh Pant after another batting failure in IPL: ‘Should be nowhere near national side’
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 05, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On