Netizens turn up the heat on Rishabh Pant after another batting failure in IPL: ‘Should be nowhere near national side’

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant's underwhelming form in the ongoing IPL season has sparked a storm on social media, with fans and critics alike questioning his place in the Indian cricket team, especially in the T20 format. The scrutiny intensified after yet another failure with the bat, after he got out on 18 runs, on Sunday night against Punjab Kings in Dharamshala. Rishabh Pant reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match between Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants(PTI)

Rishabh, who was the costliest buy this season at ₹27 crore, has managed just 128 runs in 11 matches so far. His average hovers just above 12, and his strike rate has dipped below 100—alarming numbers for a player considered one of India’s premier white-ball batters. The lack of impactful innings has led to widespread criticism online, with netizens questioning his credentials, value, and future in the Indian setup.

Fans took to social media platforms to voice their disappointment, with many highlighting his continued struggles and drawing attention to how his performance fails to justify the hefty price tag. Some questioned why he was even bought by the Lucknow Super Giants, while others debated whether Rishabh still deserves to be part of India’s plans across formats, especially with the T20 World Cup on the horizon.

The latest match only added fuel to the fire. Rishabh’s team failed to chase down a massive 237-run target, finishing at 199/7 in 20 overs. Punjab Kings completed a double over Lucknow Super Giants with a convincing 37-run win. The loss pushed LSG down to seventh in the points table with a 5-6 record, leaving their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.

Rishabh, however, remains optimistic despite the mounting pressure. “The dream is still alive. If we're going to win the next three matches, I think definitely we're going to turn around as an amazing team,” he told the host broadcaster.

But as social media sentiment continues to grow louder, it remains to be seen whether Rishabh can silence the critics and reclaim his stature—both in the IPL and in the Indian team.