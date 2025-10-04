Why the October Theory might just change your life before 2025 ends!

Haley interesting loops October back to April, referencing the April Theory. The April Theory is hinged on the fact that something, however miniscule (or major) it may seem in the moment, ends with March and gives birth to something anew in April. Haley doubles down, stating that October is when the change cosmically introduced in April, finds momentum.

Haley Hoffman Smith, manifestation master and coach, asks us to simply scroll back to the Octobers of years past and REFLECT, truly. Has the month not always been brimming with plot twists? Now as much as we hate to admit, even a devastating plot twist has as much, if not more power, to act as a catalyst for our growth. So, yes, even the awful bits of past Octobers count here.

If you're in the right frame of mind, every month can feel magical. If not, even holidays seem like a drudge. But we have some great news about October in this regard, even if you don't believe in all the spiritual hullabaloo.

Now here's the exciting bit. Even if you didn't pick up on what the month of April meant for you earlier on in the year, this momentum that the cosmos promises come October, will be unmissable. Now if that's something that's hard to believe, just know that the manifestation community unanimously signs off on the tenth month's potential to start flipping lives in the direction they're supposed to be moving in. So giddy up!

How to actually make this work for you 'God helps those who help themselves' seems like something that'd definitely work on a fifth-grader, but for better or for worse, it is true — and this applies to not just God, but any greater power one believes in. So the first step here, is to focus. The cosmos does promise to lead a believer, but applying intention to the vision is of paramount importance.

What is it that you'd really like to materialise before 2025 draws to a close? Get as specific as you can. Now before the Universe's magic kicks in, you have to set the ball rolling with a few behavioural changes. It could be as simple as setting aside the first 10 minutes of your morning, to visualise the goal coming to life. But you must start somewhere, and in a manner where your agency effects the bloom you've been wishing on all year round.

This is your sign and season to co-create with the Universe!