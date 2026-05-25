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Padma Shri honour: Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional, dedicates award to makers, family and fans

Receiving Padma Shri Prosenjit Chatterjee reflects on his journey and acknowledges the support of his family, team, and fans

Updated on: May 25, 2026 11:08 am IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who will be honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award, shares his thoughts on his big day, he states, “The award brings a lot of responsibility, and I personally feel it’s not only me, but this journey of over four decades that is more about my makers, my family, my team, my fans, my colleagues and all who stood by me; it’s for them.”

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee(Instagram)

Expressing his gratitude, the actor mentions that the moment was especially emotional as he has family by his side. “I am in Delhi and glad as my son, (actor-maker Trishanjit Chatterjee), has come along to see me receive one the biggest civilian honour of the country. I am very emotional and elated at the same time. When your work is liked and praised, it means the world to an artist, and awards just add that perfect plus to all the emotions and appreciation.”

Recalling his earlier days, the actor shares the intentional path he took in his career. He says, “As we all know that my father, Biswajit Chatterjee, was a very big star from the 60s, and I could have easily made it via Bollywood or any other industry that was thriving, but I wanted to give my best to my craft and joined the Bengali film industry. I remember this industry back then had seen a very low and bad time, especially when we started our career. But the tide just turned, and here we are; today, generations and generations have stood by me and the industry."

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Padma Shri honour: Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional, dedicates award to makers, family and fans
Home / HTCity / Padma Shri honour: Prosenjit Chatterjee gets emotional, dedicates award to makers, family and fans
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