Rihanna defends her sons’ unique names in the most hilarious way; ‘imagine coming for Rihanna and thinking you’d win’

Rihanna celebrated International Women’s Day in the most personal way possible, sharing never-before-seen photos from the birth of her two sons, RZA and Riot. The iconic singer took to Instagram on Saturday to honour the beauty of motherhood with intimate, raw images of her children right after birth. In her heartfelt caption, Rihanna expressed the incredible experience, saying, “By far the most powerful thing I’ve ever done as a woman…my little miracles! #InternationalWomensDay.” She added, “And yes I gave birth in pearls and sunglasses…don’t ask, a lot was happening.” Rihanna with her two kids and ASAP Rocky

Rihanna’s post quickly garnered attention, with many praising her for being open and vulnerable. The images — one showing her firstborn, RZA, nestled on her chest in the delivery room, and the other featuring her youngest, Riot Rose, cuddled up as she snapped a selfie in pink sunglasses — gave fans a glimpse into the singer's personal life. RZA, now 2, and Riot, 1, are the children Rihanna shares with A$AP Rocky, whom she began dating in 2020.

While the photos were met with mostly love, there were a few critics who took issue with the unique names Rihanna chose for her sons. One netizen left a comment simply saying, “I hate their names, so bad.” But Rihanna, ever the protective mama bear, clapped back in the most iconic way, responding with, “ok tatiana” — calling out the troll by their username.

Rihanna claps back at troll

The interaction sparked a flurry of reactions from fans, who quickly defended the singer. “People are becoming way too comfortable. Why are they bashing the names?? I mean, is it as bad as Elon’s kids?” one comment read, referring to Elon Musk’s own unconventional children’s names. Another fan chimed in, “Wow, people have some guts to say stuff like this when they should keep their mouths shut.” Yet another added, “Rihanna’s kids’ names are unique and meaningful to her family. Let’s stop judging and appreciate the personal touch behind them. Not everything needs to fit the norm.” Fans continued to rally around Rihanna, with one person commenting, “Imagine coming for Rihanna and thinking you’d win.”

Clearly, the message was loud and clear — Rihanna’s family, her rules.