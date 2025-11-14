Edit Profile
    Saiee Manjrekar fulfills dream of watching Northern Lights, calls it one of most ‘magical experiences’

    Saiee Manjrekar's week-long trip to Finland has given her memories of a lifetime. The actor gets candid about her trip.

    Published on: Nov 14, 2025 7:01 PM IST
    By Yashika Mathur
    Actor Saiee M Manjrekar is thrilled beyond measures, now that she has completed her dream of watching Northern Lights! The actor recently visited Finland with her friends and even though she is now back here, in her heart she is still under the stars.

    Saiee M Manjrekar shares how she enjoyed her Finland trip.
    Saiee M Manjrekar shares how she enjoyed her Finland trip.

    Describing her week long trip as “magical”, Saiee says, “inland is like something out of a fairytale - so serene, so pure.It was the perfect break from the chaos of city life and film schedules.”

    The actor, who is currently shooting with Raghav Juyal for their next film, went was traveling with her two close friends.

    Also Read | Saiee Manjrekar: Film industry can be very unforgiving

    “I love traveling with people I’m comfortable with — it makes the whole experience more fun and spontaneous. We had the best time exploring, trying local food, and just soaking in the beauty of the place,” shares the actor.

    Highlighting the most magical experience Saiee says, “Without a doubt, the Northern Lights! They were beyond anything I had imagined. But apart from that, the peacefulness of the snow-covered landscapes and the warm, cozy Finnish saunas were just unforgettable. I had dreamt about it for so long, and when it finally happened, I was just standing there in awe. It’s one of those moments where you forget about your phone or camera — you just want to take it all in. It was emotional, magical, and humbling all at once.”

    Saiee Manjrekar shared pictures she clicked of Northern Lights.
    Saiee Manjrekar shared pictures she clicked of Northern Lights.

    Unlike others, the actor who has been part of films such as Major, Dabangg 3 and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, doesn’t give into the pressure of being “Instrammagable”

    “I love capturing memories, but I don’t plan my trips around photos. I’d rather live in the moment and enjoy the experience. The best pictures usually happen naturally anyway,” she says.

