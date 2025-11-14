Saiee Manjrekar fulfills dream of watching Northern Lights, calls it one of most ‘magical experiences’

Actor Saiee M Manjrekar is thrilled beyond measures, now that she has completed her dream of watching Northern Lights! The actor recently visited Finland with her friends and even though she is now back here, in her heart she is still under the stars. Saiee M Manjrekar shares how she enjoyed her Finland trip.

Describing her week long trip as “magical”, Saiee says, “inland is like something out of a fairytale - so serene, so pure.It was the perfect break from the chaos of city life and film schedules.”

The actor, who is currently shooting with Raghav Juyal for their next film, went was traveling with her two close friends.

“I love traveling with people I’m comfortable with — it makes the whole experience more fun and spontaneous. We had the best time exploring, trying local food, and just soaking in the beauty of the place,” shares the actor.