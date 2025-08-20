Saiee Manjrekar: Film industry can be very unforgiving

Actor Saiee Manjrekar, who was recently seen in Telugu film Arjun Son of Vyjayanthi, came back to the big screen after a gap of almost a year. While actors these days believe in having packed schedules, the actor believes in taking a different approach. Saiee M Manjrekar will next be seen in a Telugu film.

The actor, who made her acting debut at the age of 16 with Dabangg 3 (2019), says that the film industry has taught her a lot.

“The industry can be very unforgiving because every move is under a microscope. That has taught me to mature quickly and always bring my best to the table. When I started out, I didn’t pay attention to certain details that I now consider very important,” says the actor who is currently shooting for a Telugu film India House.

The 23-year-old actor adds, “Over time, I’ve learned patience and mindfulness. You can’t rush growth here and it’s about being consistent, evolving with every experience, and understanding that your choices shape the career you want to build.”

Daughter of filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, Saiee has been part of films like Major and Auron Mein Kaha Dum Tha. Her films have always had a considerable gap in between and it’s an informed choice that the actor makes.

“Taking smaller but meaningful steps helps me grow with each project, rather than jumping at every opportunity that comes my way. Everyone’s path is different, but I’ve always preferred to focus on quality over speed, I think that eventually builds something more lasting,” says the actor who started her acting career at the age of 16 with 2019 film Dabangg 3.

Does she ever feel insecure about not being part of the rat race?

“I believe it really depends on what you want your journey to look like. For me, slow and steady feels more organic,” Saiee concludes.