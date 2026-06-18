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Sanchita Ugale attempted suicide previously, Was target of constant bullying on a former show: Indraxi Kanjilal

Actor Indraxi Kanjilal, a friend of late actor Sanchita Ugale, expressed disbelief over her passing, reveals Ugale faced bullying, attempted suicide earlier too

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 04:08 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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The late TV actor Sanchita Ugale’s friend and fellow actor Indraxi Kanjilal has been vocal since the former’s passing on Sunday. “It’s unbelievable for me; it feels like she is still there and this is some prank, but sadly it’s not. I texted her madly, thinking it was a prank because I thought she had grown out of it.”

Indraxi Kanjilal, (insets) Ujjawal Sharma, the late actor Sanchita Ugale and screenshot from the chat

Speaking to us, Indraxi shares that Ugale was going through a tough phase in life. “She attempted suicide in March this year too and also wrote a letter for the same. She shared this on chat with me, and I made her understand that I, too, had been caught in the act of bullying in one of my shows. I told her she should discuss it with her parents or seek help because talking to my mother had helped me cope with work stress. I remember after the discussion she was calm and we spoke on a call, but I think she hadn’t come out of the stress, and so this time it got fatal…”

“I would like to add that she was constantly bullied, and that broke her—on the show Saajan Ghar. Otherwise, why would she leave a running show as a lead? We discussed it; I said, ‘Don’t quit, talk to the production team, and they might help,’ but it was in vain. She said, ‘Nahin yaar, ab nahin jhel paaungi.’ Actor Ujjwal Sharma called her names, criticised her looks, and taunted her character. I think that just never left her. It haunted her, and she also left another project because they wanted to pair them again. That’s why she was having trouble finding work.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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Home / HTCity / Sanchita Ugale attempted suicide previously, Was target of constant bullying on a former show: Indraxi Kanjilal
Home / HTCity / Sanchita Ugale attempted suicide previously, Was target of constant bullying on a former show: Indraxi Kanjilal
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