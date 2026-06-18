Sanchita Ugale attempted suicide previously, Was target of constant bullying on a former show: Indraxi Kanjilal

The late TV actor Sanchita Ugale’s friend and fellow actor Indraxi Kanjilal has been vocal since the former’s passing on Sunday. “It’s unbelievable for me; it feels like she is still there and this is some prank, but sadly it’s not. I texted her madly, thinking it was a prank because I thought she had grown out of it.”

Indraxi Kanjilal, (insets) Ujjawal Sharma, the late actor Sanchita Ugale and screenshot from the chat

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Speaking to us, Indraxi shares that Ugale was going through a tough phase in life. “She attempted suicide in March this year too and also wrote a letter for the same. She shared this on chat with me, and I made her understand that I, too, had been caught in the act of bullying in one of my shows. I told her she should discuss it with her parents or seek help because talking to my mother had helped me cope with work stress. I remember after the discussion she was calm and we spoke on a call, but I think she hadn’t come out of the stress, and so this time it got fatal…”

“I would like to add that she was constantly bullied, and that broke her—on the show Saajan Ghar. Otherwise, why would she leave a running show as a lead? We discussed it; I said, ‘Don’t quit, talk to the production team, and they might help,’ but it was in vain. She said, ‘Nahin yaar, ab nahin jhel paaungi.’ Actor Ujjwal Sharma called her names, criticised her looks, and taunted her character. I think that just never left her. It haunted her, and she also left another project because they wanted to pair them again. That’s why she was having trouble finding work.”

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{{^usCountry}} Indraxi, who had spoken to her last week, regrets not calling her later. “Mujhe call karna chahiye tha usko ek baar aur... maybe this time too we would have talked it out. I saw one of her reels just before the incident and thought, ‘So she is okay’—bas wahi mistake I made.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Indraxi, who had spoken to her last week, regrets not calling her later. “Mujhe call karna chahiye tha usko ek baar aur... maybe this time too we would have talked it out. I saw one of her reels just before the incident and thought, ‘So she is okay’—bas wahi mistake I made.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On the ongoing investigation, she adds, “I believe in the law and order, and I know the police are investigating the matter well. I am ready to help them with whatever they want from me. Hopefully, she will get justice.”Other than the television shows Sanchita Ugale had also played the role of the 15-year-old Tarabai in the historical drama film Chhaava. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the ongoing investigation, she adds, “I believe in the law and order, and I know the police are investigating the matter well. I am ready to help them with whatever they want from me. Hopefully, she will get justice.”Other than the television shows Sanchita Ugale had also played the role of the 15-year-old Tarabai in the historical drama film Chhaava. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ugale’s former co-actor, Ujjwal, could not be reached for comment by the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ugale’s former co-actor, Ujjwal, could not be reached for comment by the time of filing this report. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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