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SC has conceded defeat: Maneka Gandhi on stray dog ruling

 Maneka Gandhi feels vindicated after the latest Supreme Court orders on stray dog issue. Read on

Published on: May 19, 2026 06:57 pm IST
By Medha Shri Dahiya
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On Tuesday morning, the Supreme Court of India rejected the pleas filed by animal lover requesting a stay on SC’s order directing the removal of stray dogs from public spaces.

Maneka Gandhi

The Apex court also said that non-compliance of its order on stray dogs will make officials of municipal bodies and state govt liable for contempt of court.

Reacting to the development, former Union Minister and animal rights advocate Maneka Gandhi, says, “Finally the Supreme Court has conceded defeat. Of course, they’re not going to say they are defeated. They’re just going to say, ‘We are closing the case. Now you go and fight it out in the in the 36 high courts’. This is the exact truth: They have conceded defeat.”

‘Not a single shelter has been made’

Expanding on her remarks, she explains, “On November 22nd, the Supreme Court gave an order which comprised of five things. Number one was to make shelters and Animal Birth Control (ABC) centers. Number two was to remove the dogs from hospitals, remove them from bus stops, remove them from colleges... The Supreme Court had ordered that State Animal Welfare boards should be made. Only one state has made a state animal welfare board, none of the others. Not a single shelter has been made, not a single ABC center has been made. No training for the NGOs has been done. ”

Maneka sums up, “So what I’ve been saying since the beginning, which is that they’re non-doable orders, and nobody has followed them is what the SC has acknowledged. And now, if you want to follow the November laws, you go to high courts is what they are saying. Since November, there have been two crore people who have come out against the SC order. Are they going to go against two crore people?"

The immediate step

So, what can be a practical approach to tackle the sitation and what should be the immediate step? Gandhi says, “The immediate and only step is to make more ABC centers, if you have enough ABCs, you don’t even need shelters. And also, train NGOs."

 
Supreme Court animal rights Maneka Gandhi
Home / HTCity / SC has conceded defeat: Maneka Gandhi on stray dog ruling
Home / HTCity / SC has conceded defeat: Maneka Gandhi on stray dog ruling
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