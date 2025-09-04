Delhi stray dog issue: Maneka Gandhi says poor people get bitten by dogs because…

"Rich RWAs (Resident Welfare Associations) pay to have dogs picked up from their streets, and the municipal corporation quietly throws them into poorer colonies. Who gets bitten? It’s the poor and lower middle class people... because the dogs have been relocated into their colonies,” says former Union Minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi. Former union minister and animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi calls out MCD

Forced relocation has left both strays and residents stressed and aggressive, she notes. “99% dog bites happen because of relocation. Imagine you have five dogs in your area. Overnight, 30 more are thrown into your colony. You will be agitated whether or not you love animals,” Gandhi says, adding, “In an overcrowded, overpopulated country, there is a lot of pent up anger that comes out on weaker beings like children, animals and even trees. ”

As violence spirals, Gandhi feels, “The side that does not want animals have not understood the law, and we often have to bring in police.”

Even though the top court directed there be dedicated feeding zones, the boards designating these areas are yet to come up. In the meantime, feeding strays remains legal. “Feeders are being pursued by people who do not let them feed. For instance, in Rohini, a man who is a government school teacher beat up two boys, stole their belongings and beat one of their dogs to death,” says Gandhi, who is the founder of People For Animals.

She points out that the blame of failure lies squarely with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD): “Despite the Supreme Court’s order asking that the MCD designate feeding spaces, they have not put up a single board. The MCD is in contempt of court.”

Gandhi asserts that this stems from a system problem. “Animal Birth Control centres (ABC) are crumbling and dogs come out sicker. In Delhi, some ABCs have are being handled by friends and relatives of MCD personnel or even retired MCD people. They are being treated as money-making ventures.”

For Gandhi, the way forward is clear: stop relocation, sterilise the dogs properly, and enforce the top court’s orders.