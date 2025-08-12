Supreme Court order on stray dogs: Raveena Tandon, Maneka Gandhi weigh in on fierce debate on safety vs animal rights

The Supreme Court’s sweeping directive to remove all stray dogs from Delhi-NCR streets and place them in shelters within eight weeks has split the city down the middle. The Supreme Court has ordered the relocation of all strays to shelter homes within eight weeks.(Photo: photo: shutterstock (for representational purpose only))

The order follows alarming reports including a child’s death from rabies after a stray attack. The apex court has instructed the Delhi government, MCD, and NDMC to begin pickups immediately. No captured stray (even if sterilised) can be released back into public areas.

The ruling has been trending online, with animal welfare activists arguing it will worsen human-animal conflict. Vidit Sharma from Noida-based Save a Stray calls it “totally inhumane”: “How can you pick up a free dog living in a society that is not posing a threat and relocate without reason? It is disheartening to imagine the mental distress this could cause. Mass vaccination and sterilisation are the need of the hour.”

There are 3 lakh dogs in Delhi, but not a single pound; who will feed them? Better solutions are improving ABC centres, stop relocation, improving sterilisation programmes. Maneka Gandhi, Former MP and activist

Gaurav Gupta from People For Animals points to poor infrastructure: “We have gaushalas all over the city, but have you seen their condition? If hundreds of dogs are packed in one shelter, how will we prevent aggression? This lacks rationality. An SC judgment last year said every animal has the right to live with freedom. Doesn’t this go against that?”

The population of indies increasing is not their fault; it means the vaccination and sterilisation drives aren’t done by local bodies. These are responsible for the strays in their communities and sterilisation is the need of the hour. Raveena Tandon, Actor

However, the directive has earned appreciation from resident welfare associations. Anand Goel, president, Vivek Vihar RWA, argues that those condemning it “have not had to deal with a stray dog biting their loved ones”: “Dogs being put into shelters is better than them being run over by cars on the streets.”

Advocate Ashok Nigam explains that it is not an ill-prepared move: “Concerned bodies have been given enough time to first develop and set up the shelter homes to accommodate the dogs. No animal rights are thus being curtailed.”

For more, follow HT City Delhi Junction