‘Go for euthanasia if need be’, says Supreme Court, refusing to tweak stray dogs order

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed all applications as well as pleas for modification and recall of its November 2025 order on relocation, sterilisation of stray dogs. The Supreme Court said right to life with dignity encompasses right to live freely without threat of harm from dogs (HT file photo)

The court also authorised authorities to take legally permissible measures, “including euthanasia in case of rabid and dangerous dogs”, to curb threats to human life, according to an earlier HT report on the hearing.

In its November 2025 order, the Supreme Court had modified an earlier order and directed all states and UTs to remove stray dogs from institutional premises and prohibited their re-release into such locations after sterilisation, holding that allowing their return would “frustrate the very object” of ensuring safe public spaces.

The top court said there has been absence of sustained efforts on part of states, Union territories to build infra to deal with rising population of stray dogs.

"The court can't remain oblivious to harsh ground realities where kids, travellers, elderly have fallen victim to dog bite incidents," the bench hearing the matter said, adding that right to life with dignity encompasses right to live freely without threat of harm from dogs.

A bench of justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and NV Anjaria dismissed all applications seeking modification of the November directions and also rejected challenges to the 2025 standard operating procedure framed by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), citing “deeply disturbing” incidents of dog bites across the country, according to the separate HT report on the order.

“The problem has assumed deeply disturbing proportions,” observed the bench while reading out its operative directions in open court, adding that reports of dog-bite incidents were occurring with “alarming frequency and severity”.

The court pointed out that the issue had spread beyond residential localities into airports and other public institutional spaces. Referring to reports placed before it, the bench noted: “The very occurrence of repeated dog bite incidents in the country’s busiest airports (IGI) demonstrates grave inadequacy.”

The bench also cited incidents involving international travellers, including a German tourist allegedly bitten in Gujarat's Surat, observing that such occurrences adversely affect public confidence in “urban governance and civil administration”.

The court also authorised authorities to take legally permissible measures, “including euthanasia in case of rabid and dangerous dogs”, to curb threats to human life.