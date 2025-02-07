77-year-old German tourist killed by charging elephant in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore

A 77-year-old German tourist, Michael Jurcen, lost his life after being attacked by an elephant while travelling on his motorbike through Tiger Valley in the Valparai Range, Coimbatore. The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday when Jurcen attempted to cross a road despite warnings from fellow commuters. A 77-year-old German tourist died in Tamil Nadu after an elephant attacked him when he ignored warnings.(Representational image/Pixabay)

Ignored warnings, faced tragic consequences

According to eyewitnesses, vehicles on both sides of the road had come to a halt due to the presence of a wild elephant blocking the path. Other commuters signalled Jurcen to wait, but he chose to proceed forward. As he neared the elephant, the animal reacted aggressively, using its trunk and tusks to hurl both Jurcen and his motorbike off the road.

The impact left him with severe injuries to his arms and legs. Passersby immediately rushed to his aid and transported him to WaterFalls Estate Hospital for initial treatment. Later, he was referred to Pollachi Government Hospital for advanced care. However, despite medical intervention, he succumbed to his injuries.

Shocking video of the attack surfaces

A commuter captured the harrowing moment when Jurcen disregarded warnings and was subsequently attacked by the elephant. The video has since surfaced on social media, drawing attention to the risks of human-wildlife conflicts in the region. Authorities have reiterated warnings for tourists and locals to exercise extreme caution in elephant-prone areas.

Another elephant attack reported in Assam

In a separate incident last week, a 45-year-old man was trampled to death by a wild elephant in the Jyotinagar area of Assam’s Goalpara district. The victim, Prakash Sen, was a resident of Balukdubi village and had gone to his farmland early in the morning when the elephant attacked him.

Forest officials have confirmed the incident and urged residents to be vigilant, as human-elephant conflicts continue to rise in various parts of India.