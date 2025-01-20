Menu Explore
Elephant sneaks into Coimbatore house, steals rice before calmly leaving without causing harm

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Jan 20, 2025 09:44 AM IST

A wild elephant tried to enter a house in Coimbatore, terrifying residents. It left after stealing rice, with no injuries

In a terrifying turn of events, a wild elephant made a surprise appearance at a house in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on the night of Saturday, January 18. The residents of the house were left in shock as the elephant attempted to enter their home, sparking fear and confusion. Fortunately, the encounter ended without injury, and the incident was captured on video, quickly going viral on social media.

A wild elephant attempted to enter a house in Coimbatore. It took rice and left, causing no harm. (X)
A wild elephant attempted to enter a house in Coimbatore. It took rice and left, causing no harm. (X)

(Also read: Elephant returns kid's shoe that fell into its enclosure: 'Humans should take notes')

A midnight intruder

The male wild elephant wandered into the residential area of Therkkupalayam in Coimbatore, creating chaos and anxiety among the locals. The house it approached was occupied by four migrant workers who were cooking at the time. They were taken aback when they noticed the large animal moving around outside. In a bid to avoid attracting the elephant, the workers wisely switched off the gas stove.

A close encounter

As the elephant neared the house, it used its trunk to explore the surroundings, touching various items inside. The workers watched in silent alarm as the elephant’s trunk brushed against the gas cylinder, but fortunately, it was turned off by the workers earlier, preventing a potentially disastrous situation. After a brief inspection, the elephant grabbed a bag of rice and calmly retreated.

Watch the clip here:

The workers, visibly shaken but unharmed, managed to capture the bizarre encounter on their mobile phones. The footage, showing the elephant’s curious exploration and eventual departure, quickly garnered attention online.

(Also read: Irritated elephant runs after reckless man who repeatedly teases it. This happens next)

A lucky escape

While the elephant’s intrusion into the house could have led to a dangerous situation, it left without causing any damage or harm. The workers, who had been left paralysed with fear, were relieved to find themselves unscathed. The video, now widely shared, offers a rare glimpse into the behaviour of wild elephants, showcasing both the wonder and the potential risks of living near wildlife habitats.

