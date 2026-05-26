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Shweta Tripathi’s Lucknow revisit is all about books, khaste and makkan malai

Shweta Tripathi cherishes her Lucknow trip, reminiscing about childhood, exploring food spots, and valuing breaks for creativity

Published on: May 26, 2026 06:31 pm IST
By S Farah Rizvi
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Actor Shweta Tripathi calls her Lucknow visit a childhood revisit. The actor on her recent visit says, “This city is my nani’s home and coming here back and forth is like going back to my childhood days.”

Shweta Tripathi during Lucknow visit(Shweta Tripathi/HT)

Shweta also had a chance to visit a library, the majestic Amir-ud-Daula Library. “I belong to this city and still, God knows why I couldn’t visit the Amir-ud-Daula Library ever. It has a huge collection of pre-independence and Nawabi-era books, texts, and lipi (scriptures). I was surprised to see the vast collection. Wish city youngsters to help conserve this huge heritage and literature.”

During this visit, Shweta was finally able to visit her long-due food spots. “Bakkse wale khaste, kulfi and chaat that were missed in earlier visits. Ab ki baar aatma tript hui,” she exclaims. “I couldn’t wait for the morning and was super excited for our early morning food trail in the city. Kash yeh sab flavours mein apne saath le jaapati.”

Looking ahead, Shweta says this year is all about work and projects that she wrapped last year. “I have completed a lot of shooting schedules in 2025, like Mirzapur jo mere liye franchise kam, ek ghar sa hain. Film will be a bonus. I also have projects aligned for the year end.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
S Farah Rizvi

S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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