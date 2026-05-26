Shweta Tripathi’s Lucknow revisit is all about books, khaste and makkan malai

Actor Shweta Tripathi calls her Lucknow visit a childhood revisit. The actor on her recent visit says, “This city is my nani’s home and coming here back and forth is like going back to my childhood days.”

Shweta Tripathi during Lucknow visit(Shweta Tripathi/HT)

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Shweta also had a chance to visit a library, the majestic Amir-ud-Daula Library. “I belong to this city and still, God knows why I couldn’t visit the Amir-ud-Daula Library ever. It has a huge collection of pre-independence and Nawabi-era books, texts, and lipi (scriptures). I was surprised to see the vast collection. Wish city youngsters to help conserve this huge heritage and literature.”

During this visit, Shweta was finally able to visit her long-due food spots. “Bakkse wale khaste, kulfi and chaat that were missed in earlier visits. Ab ki baar aatma tript hui,” she exclaims. “I couldn’t wait for the morning and was super excited for our early morning food trail in the city. Kash yeh sab flavours mein apne saath le jaapati.”

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{{^usCountry}} The actor, who is busy prepping for a play that co-stars her husband, actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah, calls these short breaks important. She explains, “I am an actor who can prepare for a role day and night. I play the scene in my head so for me breaks are super essential and if the break is about Lucknow then nothing like it.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor, who is busy prepping for a play that co-stars her husband, actor-rapper Chaitanya Sharma aka Slow Cheetah, calls these short breaks important. She explains, “I am an actor who can prepare for a role day and night. I play the scene in my head so for me breaks are super essential and if the break is about Lucknow then nothing like it.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking about her co-star, Shweta says, “Working with him on a play is good fun. The way he gives me cues if I forget a line or two is so heartening. This is like an extension of our bonding and this is something couples like us look for as it is such a busy life.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking about her co-star, Shweta says, “Working with him on a play is good fun. The way he gives me cues if I forget a line or two is so heartening. This is like an extension of our bonding and this is something couples like us look for as it is such a busy life.” {{/usCountry}}

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Looking ahead, Shweta says this year is all about work and projects that she wrapped last year. “I have completed a lot of shooting schedules in 2025, like Mirzapur jo mere liye franchise kam, ek ghar sa hain. Film will be a bonus. I also have projects aligned for the year end.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR S Farah Rizvi S Farah Rizvi writes on Bollywood, OTT, television and culture for the daily Entertainment & Lifestyle supplement, HT City.

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