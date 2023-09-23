In a society where cricket has long been hailed as the undisputed king of sports and traditional norms have often relegated women to the sidelines, a trailblazing group of 12 women from India is gearing up to challenge the status quo. Hailing from socially and economically marginalised sections of society, these women have defied expectations, toppled stereotypes and are now on the cusp of making history as part of the Indian Women’s Rugby Sevens that are set to represent the country at the 19th Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China. Shattering gender stereotypes and proving that shorts are a symbol of power, not shame, their journey is not just about rugby but about smashing patriarchy — one touchdown at a time. We got talking with the team, who will square off versus Hong Kong (China) in their first match on Saturday.

Sheetal Sharma (Delhi)

Indian Women's Rugby Sevens team are currently participating in the Asian Games 2023

Sheetal Sharma is captaining the side at the Asian Games

The 27-year-old’s first brush with rugby was in 2016 and since then, her journey — a self-professedly shy and introverted girl going on to captain the Indian team — is worthy of being adapted for the screen. “Rugby has helped me connect with people in a way that nothing else ever has,” she says. “When I started playing, I never thought I’d captain India one day. I am just so grateful for this chance,” she adds.

Vaishnavi Patil (Maharashtra)

Vaishnavi Patil is only 19-years-old

Initially apprehensive about rugby, Patil, 19, was drawn to the sport because it demanded speed, which she had a talent for. She recalls, “My family used to say, ‘You are a girl, why do you play, especially in shorts?’” The journey has helped broaden her horizons, “It’s all thanks to rugby. Because of it, I have grown and evolved so much. I have gone around the world doing what I love. It has given me so much perspective,” she adds.

Lachmi Oraon (West Bengal)

Lachmi Oraon is from West Bengal

The 24-year-old, who hails from the same village as Rai, discovered rugby in 2013 and fell instantly in love with it. “I used to bunk school because of it. I even failed tenth standard because of it!” she tells us. However, the sport has changed her life. “I used to be super angry at everyone — my siblings, my parents — all the time. But now, everyone is happy with me because I take out all of my aggression on the field!” Oraon says, adding, “Now that I play for India, everyone in my home and my village is proud.”

Sweta Shahi (Bihar)

Sveta Shahi plays for Bihar at the State level

The 25-year-old’s journey began in 2013 in a village in Bihar, amid a lot of chatter and gossip. “I used to go running at 4am — in the dark, so that no one could spot me. My father and grandfather supported me but those in the village used to make comments like ‘God knows how they can allow their daughter to run in shorts’.” But with determination and her father’s unconditional support, Shahi is now representing India. A contact sport, rugby keeps her mother worried despite Shahi being named among the Unstoppable Women of Asian Rugby. ”I have had a few injuries (points at her ankle, knee and collarbone). So, she keeps asking me why I play the sport!” she adds.

Sandhya Rai (West Bengal)

Sandhya Rai from West Bengal is the vice-captain

Rugby offered Sandhya Rai, 23, India’s vice-captain, a chance to get away from a life tending tea gardens in Saraswatipur, West Bengal. “I never thought I’d captain India at the U-17 or U-18 stages or become the vice-captain now.” Throwing light on how rugby has challenged the perception of women’s sports in her community, she tells us: “Initially, people were worried about sending girls outside villages since they were wary of them falling prey to sex-trafficking. It’s all changed now, because several girls from my area have now played rugby at the state and national levels.”

Priya Bansal (Delhi)

Priya Bansal is from Delhi

Initially, rugby offered this Delhi girl a chance to escape getting married early, as she claims is the norm in her community. “The only way to get away was to play rugby and play well. My sisters got married pretty early and my family wanted the same thing for me. But I wanted to study, play and never get married,” the 29-year-old says. Things changed at home once her name “came up in the Nationals” list the first time. “Now, my advice is sought before any big decision is made in the house. I can have guys as friends, and can come late at night too!” she exclaims.

Hupi Majhi (Odisha)

Hupi Majhi is from Orissa

Hailing from Dhatika, a tiny village in Odisha, Majhi fell in love with the “egg-shaped ball” in 2007. In the beginning, her family and community “stopped” her from playing. “They said, ‘What will people say?’” Her brother-in-law’s persuasion ultimately paved the way for her rugby journey. The 28-year-old’s fame has her parents even hiding news of her homecomings! “And even then, somehow news about my arrival reaches the entire village, and it’s chaos!”

