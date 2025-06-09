Social media hails Cristiano Ronaldo after UEFA Nation's League win: ‘Longevity is insane’

Popular footballer Cristiano Ronaldo once again became the center of global admiration on Sunday night, as social media erupted in praise following Portugal’s victory over Spain in the UEFA Nations League final. Fans and football followers flooded platforms with messages hailing the 40-year-old’s longevity, leadership, and unmatched passion for the game, as Portugal secured the title after a dramatic 5-3 win in the penalty shootout. Cristiano Ronaldo won his second UEFA Nation's League trophy(AP)

The match, held at the Allianz Arena in Munich, saw Cristiano score the all-important equaliser in the 61st minute, extending his international tally to a record-breaking 138 goals. That strike not only kept Portugal in the game but also further cemented his position as the highest goal-scorer in international football history—well ahead of his counterpart Lionel Messi.

Social media users lauded Cristiano’s determination, especially after he revealed post-match that he had been carrying an injury. Despite discomfort, he chose to play, saying that he would have “broken his leg” for the national team if needed. "I had already felt it during the warmup, I had been feeling it for some time, but for the national team, if I had to break my leg, I would have broken it. It’s for a trophy, I had to play and I gave it my all," he said after the match.

The sentiment struck a deep chord with fans, many of whom shared clips of the moment he broke down in tears after the final penalty secured Portugal the win. The emotional scenes of Ronaldo on his knees, crying with joy after being substituted in the 88th minute, dominated online conversations.

Viewers were quick to point out how the Portuguese team dedicated the win to their long-time captain, acknowledging his decades of service and unwavering commitment to the national side.

While much of the pre-match focus had been on the clash between experience and youth —CR7 vs. Spain’s Lamine Yamal— it was the veteran who stood tall when it mattered most. Social media posts widely noted that Yamal struggled to leave a mark on the final, while Ronaldo’s goal and leadership proved decisive.

As Portugal lifted their second UEFA Nations League trophy, fans across the world came together online to celebrate not just a win, but yet another iconic chapter in Cristiano Ronaldo’s legendary career.