Star power: Celebrity supporters in the 2024 US Elections

The 2024 US presidential race between Republican candidate Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris has finally come to an end with America going to polls yesterday. The heated campaign saw several celebrities cheering for their favourite candidate, adding extra flair and influence to it. Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

From actor-filmmaker Mel Gibson saying Harris has “got the IQ of a fence post” to Indian-origin actor Poorna Jagannathan stating, “I am wholeheartedly supporting Kamala Harris. This is a very multi-issue election for me. I am an immigrant, a survivor of sexual violence...”, take a look at all the stars:

Supporting Kamala Harris

“We’re voting for values and integrity.” Oprah Winfrey, Talk show host and TV producer, supporting Kamala Harris on poll eve

At a rally in Las Vegas, actor-singer Jennifer Lopez said, “I am Puerto Rican, and yes, I was born here, and we are Americans. I am a mother. I am a sister. I am an actor and an entertainer. And I like Hollywood endings. I like when the good guy — and in this case, the good girl — wins.”

“For more than half of this country’s life, women didn’t have a voice," said singer Lady Gaga.

“I’m not here as a celebrity, I’m not here as a politician. I’m here as a mother. A mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided", said singer Beyoncé.

Others who have come out in support also include singer Taylor Swift, rapper Eminem, singer-rapper Cardi B, singer Katy Perry, singer Rihanna, businessman Bill Gates, filmmaker Steven Spielberg and many others.

Cheering for Trump

“I voted. Even in ‘blue’ California. CA has far more Trump supporters than you’d imagine! No matter how blue you think your state is - VOTE!", Caitlyn Jenner, Olympic gold medallist and reality TV star, on X

Donald Trump is “the toughest candidate since Theodore Roosevelt”. Elon Musk, CEO, Tesla and SpaceX

“For a long time, I believed the lies.” Amber Rose, Model, alleges that Trump’s image has been misinterpreted by the media.

Donald Trump is the “only capable candidate of taking back America”. Zachary Levi, actor



Others high-profile celebrity endorsements for Donald Trump include musician and singer Kid Rock, singer Jason Aldean, rapper Kanye West, professional boxer Mike Tyson, among others.