Teen racer Aarav Dewan on winning silver at Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025: ‘Wanted another race right away’

“It’s an incredible feeling to secure a silver medal at such a prestigious championship. Racing against some of the best has taught me a lot, and I am grateful for the support of my family, coaches, and well-wishers. This is just the beginning of my journey, and I aim to keep pushing forward,” he said.

Fifteen-year-old Aarav Dewan feels ‘incredible’ after winning the silver medal in the Senior Class of the Karting Sprint at the FIA Asia-Pacific Motorsport Championship 2025, competing against young drivers from across Asia-Pacific. His performance marked an important step in his racing journey and highlighted India’s presence in international motorsport competitions.

The championship tested every driver’s focus and consistency, and Aarav’s attention to detail was evident throughout. “Honestly, it was super intense out there. Right from the start my focus was on keeping my lines clean and not making silly mistakes, because the pace was so close. Every lap I could feel the pressure building, but that’s also what makes racing so exciting,” he explained.

The final laps were particularly challenging, pushing both his skill and endurance. “When I was coming to the last few laps, my heart was literally racing faster than the kart. I knew I was fighting for a podium and I just wanted to give it everything till the very end. Crossing the finish line, there was this crazy mix of emotions—relief that I made it through clean, a little frustration that I couldn’t grab P1, but mostly pride and happiness. The adrenaline was unreal, and even though I was tired, I just wanted to go back and do another race right away!” Aarav added.

At just 15, Aarav has already faced the pressures of international competition and shown the ability to handle them with maturity. His silver medal is a reflection of his growing skill, focus, and determination. With the support of his family and coaches, he is expected to continue building on this success, aiming for higher achievements in motorsport events to come.