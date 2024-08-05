Top trending moments at the Paris Olympics 2024

Olympic fever is in full swing! From fans getting creative with desi mehendi designs to celebrating the GOAT Novak Djokovic's victory at the Paris Olympics 2024, social media is buzzing with excitement. Here are the top trending moments. Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue with her Hello Kitty rifle

It's a gold for the GOAT: Serbia's Novak Djokovic has joined the elite league of Golden Slam winners, adding an Olympic gold medal to his 24 Grand Slam victories.

Novak Djokovic has joined the elite league of Golden Slam winners

China's badminton player Huang Ya Qiong with her fiancé, Olympic teammate and men's doubles player, Liu Yuchen

A dreamy proposal: After winning a gold medal in mixed doubles, China's badminton player Huang Ya Qiong was left speechless by a romantic marriage proposal from her Olympic teammate and men's doubles player, Liu Yuchen, who brought her flowers and a ring

Beacon, the therapy dog

MVP's viral moment: The USA's gymnastics team's furry friend, a 4-year-old golden retriever named Beacon is going viral. The cool doggo provided comfort and support to the teammates during the 2024 Olympic Trials.

Mehendi artist Veena Nagda applied Olympic-ring-themed henna designs

Bollywood's favourite mehendi artist, Veena Nagda, shared pictures on her Instagram where she was seen applying Olympic-ring-themed henna designs on fans.

Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue

Hello, cutie: Chinese shooter Zhang Qiongyue not only won big but also stole the show with her rifle, which was decorated with the fictional character Hello Kitty.