A guide to planning a last-minute long weekend road trip

Delhi during the Good Friday–Easter long weekend is abuzz with restaurants rolling out themed menus and cultural celebrations, and—as anyone who lives here is well aware—lots (and lots) of people heading out on to travel. According to the recent American Express Travel 2024 Global Trends Report, 58 per cent of Indians are interested in taking last-minute trips with 40 per cent generally booking only a week or less in advance in the past. "Currently, we have witnessed a high uptick in terms of booking across all our resorts in Uttarakhand & Himachal Pradesh for the Good Friday long weekend. We are seeing occupancy rates between 90% and are optimistic that our resorts will be sold out by then at this pace,” confirmed Shahzad Aslam, Head of Sales, Leisure Hotels Group. Neemrana, located 116 km away from Jaipur, is renowned for its Neemrana Fort Palace, a heritage hotel.

As more people plan to head out for a nature-focused getaway to Himachal or plan to drive north for cultural luxury in Rajasthan, we don’t blame people for booking a last-minute trip to maximise on the holiday break. “Popular holiday destinations, especially in the Northeast Region shall advance their ARRs and occupancies simultaneously up to 20% with upwards booking trends in the region specially for resort properties,” said Mr. Akash Gupta, General Manager–Mayfair Spring Valley Resort Guwahati.

Luckily, Delhi is well-situated for many a summer weekend getaway, whether you are craving an unwinding homestay experience or taking up historic walks.

Neemrana, Rajasthan (116 km away)

Neemrana, located 116 km away from Jaipur, is renowned for its Neemrana Fort Palace, a heritage hotel. The town boasts historical significance, tracing back to the 15th century. Tourists visit its historical sites, including step wells, temples, Neemrana Baori, and Bala Quila, Sariska Tiger Reserve and more. "We've noticed a significant influx of families travelling from regions like Gujarat, Delhi, and Mumbai to Udaipur during March, primarily because students have finished their CBSE and ICSE exams,” explained Mr Somesh Agarwal, Chairman and MD at Radisson Blu Palace Resort & Spa, Udaipur. “Udaipur's proximity to Gujarat and its consistently warm climate have always made it a popular getaway option, especially for visitors from that region. These are typically the busiest months for us in Udaipur. While we anticipate a slight lull in April, bookings are expected to pick up again in May” he added.

Kurukshetra, Haryana (153 km away)

Kurukshetra in Haryana offers a blend of history and spirituality. Visit Brahmasarovar, a revered holy place with a huge sacred tank. Explore Jyotisara, where Lord Krishna gave the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna. Explore Bhishma Kund, a historic reservoir associated with the Mahabharata. Witness the medieval highlight of Kosminar and the ancient Sthaneshwar Mahadev temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Pay a visit to the tomb of Sheikh Chilli and Raja Harsh Ka Tila to get an insight into the rich heritage of the area.

Kasar Devi, Uttarakhand (390 km away)

If you are looking for a panoramic view of the Almora cityscape, Kasar Devi Temple, sitting at an altitude of 2,116 metres above sea level is both the perfect viewing point and an important spiritual attraction. This 2nd-century temple is about 5 km from Tarai Nagri and is surrounded by lofty pine and deodar trees.

Andretta, Himachal Pradesh (460 km away)

Located at a distance of 12 km (approx.) from Palampur, Himachal, Andretta is well known for its artists' colony where you can stay at a local homestay and try your hand at the craft. Not only does it offer a therapeutic escapade, you can trek around the hillscape to spot the glory of the snow-capped Dhauladhar range or go on a walking tour to explore Norah's Centre for Arts, Andretta Pottery and Craft Society, Norah's Mud House, Sir Sobha Singh Art Gallery and more.

Kuchesar, Uttar Pradesh (108 km away)

While the acclaimed Mud Fort of Kuchesar, which is now turned into a heritage hotel can be attributed to the rising acclaim of the town in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district, there’s much more to explore in the destination on a road trip from Delhi. Take a detour to the Brij Ghat on the banks of River Ganga for a serene picnic and before you leave, don’t miss out on taking a bullock cart ride through the village scene to learn about the indigenous culture.