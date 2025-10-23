Edit Profile
    Bhai Dooj special: Escape festive week chaos with these sibling getaway reccos

    No matter your vibe, we know a spot

    Published on: Oct 23, 2025 1:40 PM IST
    By Aalokitaa Basu
    Can’t do with, can’t do without!

    The perfect getaway itinerary for your sibs trip this Bhai Dooj
    The perfect getaway itinerary for your sibs trip this Bhai Dooj

    No line better captures the average sibling experience. Post the ritual felicitation and exchange of gifts, we have just the itinerary for you and your siblings, to make the most of the chaotic festive week. And no matter your vibe, we know a spot!

    If your vibe is: The hills have music

    Go to: Mount Abu

    Where: Rajasthan

    Why: Bow your head at the Delwara Jain Temple, boat on the Nalli lake, pay a visit to the famous Toad Rock and watch the sun go down at the Sunset Point, a visit to Mount Abu over the weekend promises to be thoroughly wholesome.

    If your vibe is: Beach bum

    Go to: Alleppey

    Where: Kerala

    Why: Start your day at the Marari Beach and hop over to the Alappuzha Beach later in the day. Set up camp at Pathiramanal Island for lunch followed by a visit to the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy Temple and end your day with a bird’s eye view of the backwaters from the Alappuzha Light House.

    If your vibe is: The road less travelled

    Go to: Pachmarhi

    Where: Madhya Pradesh

    Why: The lush alcoves of ‘Satpura ki Rani’ call your name with the Pandav Caves presenting themselves as the perfect start to your trip. Move on to bowing your head at the Jatashankar Temple, nestled away in nature followed by the scenic views from the Pachmari hill station. Let Apsara Vihar’s breathtaking beauty take you in, followed by a clean trek through the Satpura National Park.

    If your vibe is: Spiritual

    Go to: Varanasi

    Where: Uttar Pradesh

    Why: Start your day with a visit to the famed Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple followed by a stop at the Dashashwamedh and Assi Ghats. End your day with a dose of history at the Ramnagar Fort.

    What makes the cut for the sibs trip then?

