Bhai Dooj special: Escape festive week chaos with these sibling getaway reccos

No line better captures the average sibling experience. Post the ritual felicitation and exchange of gifts, we have just the itinerary for you and your siblings, to make the most of the chaotic festive week. And no matter your vibe, we know a spot!
If your vibe is: The hills have music
Go to: Mount Abu
Where: Rajasthan
Why: Bow your head at the Delwara Jain Temple, boat on the Nalli lake, pay a visit to the famous Toad Rock and watch the sun go down at the Sunset Point, a visit to Mount Abu over the weekend promises to be thoroughly wholesome.
If your vibe is: Beach bum
Go to: Alleppey
Where: Kerala
Why: Start your day at the Marari Beach and hop over to the Alappuzha Beach later in the day. Set up camp at Pathiramanal Island for lunch followed by a visit to the Ambalappuzha Sree Krishna Swamy Temple and end your day with a bird’s eye view of the backwaters from the Alappuzha Light House.
If your vibe is: The road less travelled
Go to: Pachmarhi
Where: Madhya Pradesh
Why: The lush alcoves of ‘Satpura ki Rani’ call your name with the Pandav Caves presenting themselves as the perfect start to your trip. Move on to bowing your head at the Jatashankar Temple, nestled away in nature followed by the scenic views from the Pachmari hill station. Let Apsara Vihar’s breathtaking beauty take you in, followed by a clean trek through the Satpura National Park.
If your vibe is: Spiritual
Go to: Varanasi
Where: Uttar Pradesh
Why: Start your day with a visit to the famed Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple followed by a stop at the Dashashwamedh and Assi Ghats. End your day with a dose of history at the Ramnagar Fort.