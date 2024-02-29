Discover Dubai’s latest hotspots

Renowned for offering a diverse range of travel experiences, Dubai is a must-visit destination. With a range of new attractions and upcoming experiences, the city earns a spot on every avid traveller’s bucket list. FRANK offers a modern ambience with trendy interiors

NAC Dubai combines the charm of a Parisian bistro with the comfort of a classic diner

EMBARK ON A CULINARY SOJOURN

Looking to embark on a culinary adventure in this vibrant city? Here are a few newly-opened places to try out:

Mont Fleuri, a floating cafe adorned with a sea of pink and white flowers, is one of the city’s newest gems. Nestled in the Dubai Harbour, this delightful 8-person capacity boat promises an enchanting cruise through the scenic Dubai Marina and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

FRANK, a meat-focussed dining spot fusing hip-hop vibes with a free-spirited urban ambience, has recently opened its doors. Located at Bluewaters Island in the Marina, the place serves dishes such as lamb chops, steaks and burgers, as well as the eatery’s signature dishes like Cheesy Killer, a cheese sauce-infused beef burger, and the classic FRANK cheeseburger.

North Audley Cantine (NAC), a dining outlet from Mayfair, London, has expanded to bring its culinary offerings to Dubai. Located in H Residence, Al Safa, NAC Dubai combines the charm of a Parisian bistro with the comfort of a classic diner. The menu features a blend of signature dishes, such as the flavourful shakshouka with za’atar and feta on the weekend breakfast menu, and also the flamed aubergine and halloumi fries.

MUST-TRY FUN ACTIVITIES

Leo & Loona Kids Park Dubai’s newest premium family destination, is located in the Festival City Mall. One of the largest indoor kids’ parks in the city, it’s a perfect blend of fun and dining. Children can explore the expansive playground, while parents enjoy a diverse menu in the restaurant. The place also hosts special occasions and masterclasses for kids.

Another attraction for families is the Dubai Safari Park, situated in the Al Warqa 5 locality. It houses approximately 3,000 animals from around the world.

For a unique experience, head over to Dubai Crocodile Park, which is home to 250 Nile crocodiles. The park includes a Natural History Museum, an African lake-themed aquarium, a Savanna-inspired landscaped area, a curio shop and multiple dining outlets.

So, what are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head over to Dubai to explore these myriad attractions that cater to the interests of both first-time and seasoned travellers.

