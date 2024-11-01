Every dog has its day, especially on Kukur Tihar; what is the significance of the festival and where is it celebrated?

Unlike many of us who celebrated the auspicious occasion of Diwali with a series of loud crackers and lots of mithai, actor Manisha Koirala celebrated the festival in a more Nepali way. The star delighted her followers by sharing a video that highlighted the festival of Kukur Tihar, a special occasion that honours dogs, accompanied by warm Diwali greetings. Kukur Tihar(Instagram/@anu_pakhrin_raj)

“Nepal celebrates Kukur Tihar, and I’m reminded of the unconditional love and loyalty dogs bring to our lives. This beautiful tradition honors dogs with garlands, vermilion, and treats to thank them for their companionship and protection. It’s a day to recognize the pure bond we share with them and to spread kindness to all animals. Here’s to the incredible way dogs make us feel loved, understood, and valued, just as we are. 🐶❤️ p.s my #furbabies asked their mala’s to be taken out early in the evening…🪔😍🪔🥰🪔❤️,” she captioned the video. This celebration serves to recognise the special place that dogs hold in her family's life.

What is Kukur Tihar?

The five-day Hindu festival of Tihar which is celebrated in Nepal, commenced this week with the second day dedicated to Kukur Tihar, or the ‘Day of the Dogs’. This special occasion pays tribute to dogs, who are honoured with garlands and blessed with a ceremonial tika placed on their foreheads. During Kukur Tihar, families express their gratitude to both their pet dogs and stray canines by showering them with treats such as meat, milk, eggs and high-quality dog food. This tradition reflects a deep cultural appreciation for dogs, regarded as loyal companions and protectors. In Hinduism, dogs are seen as the messengers of Yama, the god of death and treating them well is thought to invite blessings and good fortune.

In addition to honouring dogs, Tihar shares some customs with Diwali, including celebrations for cows and crows. The festivities encourage people to clean their homes, illuminate lamps and pray to Laxmi, inviting her blessings into their lives. Communities across Sikkim, India, and Nepal partake in Kukur Tihar, reinforcing the bond between humans and nature.