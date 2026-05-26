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Ferrari ki eco-friendly sawaari: F1 stars unveil first EV

The Luce (which means "light" in Italian) is also Ferrari’s first-ever five-seater car, making it a supercar the whole family can enjoy

Updated on: May 26, 2026 06:37 pm IST
By HT Correspondent
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While rival luxury carmakers like Lamborghini and Porsche are putting the brakes on their electric vehicle (EV) plans due to tough competition from Chinese brands as per the reports, Ferrari has just dropped a bombshell.

The EV was officially unveiled by Scuderia Ferrari's star F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Ferrari/Handout via REUTERS )

The Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first-ever fully electric car. The EV was officially unveiled by Scuderia Ferrari's star F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton.

But that’s not the only "first" for this ride. The Luce (which means "light" in Italian) is also Ferrari’s first-ever five-seater car, making it a supercar the whole family can enjoy.

 
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Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Ferrari ki eco-friendly sawaari: F1 stars unveil first EV
Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / Ferrari ki eco-friendly sawaari: F1 stars unveil first EV
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