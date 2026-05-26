Ferrari ki eco-friendly sawaari: F1 stars unveil first EV

While rival luxury carmakers like Lamborghini and Porsche are putting the brakes on their electric vehicle (EV) plans due to tough competition from Chinese brands as per the reports, Ferrari has just dropped a bombshell.

The EV was officially unveiled by Scuderia Ferrari's star F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton (Photo: Ferrari/Handout via REUTERS )

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The Ferrari Luce, the brand’s first-ever fully electric car. The EV was officially unveiled by Scuderia Ferrari's star F1 drivers, Charles Leclerc and Sir Lewis Hamilton.

But that’s not the only "first" for this ride. The Luce (which means "light" in Italian) is also Ferrari’s first-ever five-seater car, making it a supercar the whole family can enjoy.

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{{^usCountry}} At the unveiling in Rome on Monday, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed that this masterpiece took half a decade of hard work to develop. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At the unveiling in Rome on Monday, Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna revealed that this masterpiece took half a decade of hard work to develop. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The price tag? If you want one in your garage, you better have deep pockets. Global bookings are officially open, and prices start at a €550,000 (around ₹6.10 crore) before taxes! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The price tag? If you want one in your garage, you better have deep pockets. Global bookings are officially open, and prices start at a €550,000 (around ₹6.10 crore) before taxes! {{/usCountry}}

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