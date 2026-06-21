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From check-in to zen-out: This Yoga Day experience the power of wellness with Radisson Hotel Group

On International Day of Yoga, explore Radisson Hotel Group’s stays across India, offering yoga, spa therapies and mindful experiences for rejuvenation.

Updated on: Jun 21, 2026 11:45 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences that support physical well-being, mental rejuvenation, and holistic self-care, wellness tourism continues to emerge as one of the most dynamic segments within the hospitality industry. Today’s guests are seeking more than a place to stay; they are looking for meaningful experiences that build balance, mindfulness, and personal well-being throughout their journeys.

International Day of Yoga unfolds through immersive wellness experiences at Radisson Hotel Group properties

At Radisson Hotel Group, wellness is thoughtfully integrated into the guest experience across its growing portfolio in India. Through a combination of restorative spaces, wellness-focused amenities, mindful culinary offerings, and experiences inspired by local traditions, the Group continues to create environments where guests can reconnect, recharge, and travel with purpose.

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, several RHG properties across India are curating wellness experiences that highlight yoga’s role in promoting physical vitality, mental resilience, and overall well-being. Throughout the month, guests can participate in guided yoga sessions, meditation practices, wellness walks, and immersive experiences designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Wellness takes the lead with guided sessions at Radisson Hotel Group

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Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / From check-in to zen-out: This Yoga Day experience the power of wellness with Radisson Hotel Group
Home / HTCity / Trips & Tours / From check-in to zen-out: This Yoga Day experience the power of wellness with Radisson Hotel Group
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