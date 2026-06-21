From check-in to zen-out: This Yoga Day experience the power of wellness with Radisson Hotel Group

As travelers increasingly prioritize experiences that support physical well-being, mental rejuvenation, and holistic self-care, wellness tourism continues to emerge as one of the most dynamic segments within the hospitality industry. Today’s guests are seeking more than a place to stay; they are looking for meaningful experiences that build balance, mindfulness, and personal well-being throughout their journeys.

International Day of Yoga unfolds through immersive wellness experiences at Radisson Hotel Group properties

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At Radisson Hotel Group, wellness is thoughtfully integrated into the guest experience across its growing portfolio in India. Through a combination of restorative spaces, wellness-focused amenities, mindful culinary offerings, and experiences inspired by local traditions, the Group continues to create environments where guests can reconnect, recharge, and travel with purpose.

In celebration of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, several RHG properties across India are curating wellness experiences that highlight yoga’s role in promoting physical vitality, mental resilience, and overall well-being. Throughout the month, guests can participate in guided yoga sessions, meditation practices, wellness walks, and immersive experiences designed to encourage a healthier lifestyle.

Wellness takes the lead with guided sessions at Radisson Hotel Group

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{{^usCountry}} Among the Group’s wellness-focused destinations, Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala offers yoga experiences set against panoramic Himalayan vistas, complemented by a comprehensive wellness ecosystem featuring a luxury spa and steam and sauna facilities. Namah Resort Jim Corbett, a member of Radisson Individuals, offers a tranquil retreat amid nature, where guests can embrace wellness through rejuvenating spa therapies, fitness facilities, and peaceful surroundings that foster mindful relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the Group’s wellness-focused destinations, Radisson Blu Resort Dharamshala offers yoga experiences set against panoramic Himalayan vistas, complemented by a comprehensive wellness ecosystem featuring a luxury spa and steam and sauna facilities. Namah Resort Jim Corbett, a member of Radisson Individuals, offers a tranquil retreat amid nature, where guests can embrace wellness through rejuvenating spa therapies, fitness facilities, and peaceful surroundings that foster mindful relaxation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Across the portfolio, Radisson Hotel Group continues to strengthen its commitment to wellness-led hospitality by creating experiences that support both relaxation and renewal. The Group remains focused on delivering stays that help guests maintain balance, embrace mindful living, and enhance their overall quality of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Across the portfolio, Radisson Hotel Group continues to strengthen its commitment to wellness-led hospitality by creating experiences that support both relaxation and renewal. The Group remains focused on delivering stays that help guests maintain balance, embrace mindful living, and enhance their overall quality of life. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This International Day of Yoga, Radisson Hotel Group invites guests to celebrate the transformative power of wellness and discover experiences that inspire healthier, more fulfilling journeys. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This International Day of Yoga, Radisson Hotel Group invites guests to celebrate the transformative power of wellness and discover experiences that inspire healthier, more fulfilling journeys. {{/usCountry}}

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