Gulmarg, Auli and Solang Valley: Top locations for skiing in India

As the fresh snowfall blankets the mountains in India, it’s time to ski! The peak season, which typically runs from January to March, is considered perfect for this winter sport. From pristine slopes of Gulmarg to rugged terrains of Auli, here are top three ski destination picks: Skiing in Gulmarg(Photo: X)

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir

This frozen fairyland is often hailed as the Ski Capital of India. It boasts of an impressive Gulmarg Gondola, stretching nearly 2.7km and ascending 1,280m to an altitude of 3,980m near Mt Apharwat. The location also features five international ski lifts from Poma, a French company renowned for its high-quality, cable-driven systems, providing one of the safest skiing experiences available. The best way to reach Gulmarg is to take a flight to Srinagar and then travel 60km further by road.

Auli, Uttarakhand

All eyes are on Auli as it is set to host the National Winter Games, starting January end. The ski slopes here begin at an altitude of 3,000m and extend for 3km, featuring a vertical drop of 500m. A Poma ski lift and one chairlift is also available here to take you up to the slopes. To reach Auli, the best option is to fly to Dehradun. From there, it is a long drive of approximately 295km to Auli. Since there are limited hotel options in Auli, staying in a nearby area like Joshimath, which is just 12km away, is the most convenient choice.

Solang Valley, Himachal Pradesh

For many tourists, no trip to Manali (38 km away) is complete without visiting Solang Valley, famous for its winter sports. A scenic 70-kilometre drive from Bhuntar Airport leads will lead you to this valley, offering stunning views of the Himalayas along the way. Additionally, the cable car in Solang covers a distance of 1.3km, with a vertical rise of 500m near the summit of Mt Phatru at 3,200m. However, since there is only one Poma ski lift available, tourists may experience long queues and wait times.

Where to stay

It is recommended to book a ski resort for convenience. However, only a few of those truly stand out due to the lack of proper infrastructure. To be considered a proper ski resort, it must have cable cars or chairlifts to take skiers up the well-maintained slopes.

Is skiing safe enough?

At some of these locations, a ski patrol team, often supervised by an international expert or snow safety officer, is available to maintain safety standards. However, the rescue facilities are limited and not as extensive as one might expect, so one needs to be cautious.

Heli-skiing: For a higher, unique experience

For those looking to elevate their skiing experience, consider trying heli-skiing. This adventure involves a helicopter taking you to remote, untouched snow in the mountains, away from the crowds, where you can ski or snowboard. A heli-skiing drop-off and pick-up, lasting approximately two hours, starts from ₹15,000 per person in Gulmarg.

From the experts

According to Mohd Aashu Khan, a seasoned tour guide and ski instructor from Tangmarg, J&K, a 15-minute to 1.5-hour introductory ski session with a trainer costs around ₹2,000. For those serious about learning, a 7-day beginner's course, including 3-star hotel accommodation, is available for ₹40,000.

Another ski guide, Kamlesh Bisht from Auli with an experience over 8 years, shares packing essentials for a ski trip, “Waterproof jacket, gloves and pants are always recommended. There are rental shops at locations for boots, poles, helmet and goggles. One needs to be wear warm thermals which is an absolute must in such extreme weather condition.”

A travel enthusiast, Vineet Garg, a college student from Gurugram shares his experience about travelling to Auli on December 31st. He says, “I went to Auli on New Years, and it was a one-of-its-kind experience. It was my first time and we chose public transport to commute. We took a bus from Delhi to Rishikesh and another bus till Joshimath and further travelled through shared taxi. I did skiing under the experts’ guidance. It was all snow and looked so serene that I still can’t get over it. We also paid visit to Lord Badrinath, the idol of Lord Badrinath is moved to the Narsingh Temple in Joshimath for six months during the winter when the Badrinath Temple is closed due to heavy snowfall."