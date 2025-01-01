Jet set forecast: What's hot in travel for 2025

Travel is evolving in ways that feel more personal and meaningful. It’s about slowing down, enjoying the journey, and seeking out experiences that leave a lasting impact. Whether it’s exploring under the stars or diving into a culture headfirst, here’s a glimpse into what experts predict will inspire your next getaway: Travel is evolving in ways that feel more personal and meaningful. It’s about slowing down, enjoying the journey, and seeking out experiences that leave a lasting impact.

Noctourism

Nighttime experiences are expected to be the next big thing in 2025. “Travellers are increasingly drawn choosing unique encounters under the stars, such as constellation tracking and rare celestial events,” says travel consultant Riya Seth. As per Booking.com, 78% Indian travellers are ditching daylight for midnight magic, with northern light viewings in Norway and Iceland sky rocketing.

Set-jetting

From Croatia’s Game of Thrones landmarks to the streets of Bath (UK) made famous by Bridgerton, people are exploring iconic locations that served as backdrops for their favourite stories. “Set-jetting invites fans to visit iconic filming locations from their favourite shows and films,” Kumar explains, adding that the trend taps into the emotional connect audiences have with pop culture.

Slow travel

Rather than covering more ground, slow travel allows visitors to fully explore local cultures. “Travellers are seeking meaningful and collective experiences,” says Mohit Joshi, Travel and Destinations Expert at Skyscanner, adding, “With 86% budgeting to spend on flights and 80% on accommodations in 2025, the desire to explore is stronger than ever.”

Ai-powered itineraries

Artificial intelligence is making itineraries smarter and deeply personal. Users are using AI tools to ensures that travel is as enriching for them as it is for the environment. Santosh Kumar, Country Manager at Booking.com, notes, “Technology will push travellers and the industry to rethink how we engage with the world.”

Themed travel

Experiential travel is expected to dominate 2025, with sports and art being the most popular. As per Skyscanner, flight bookings surged by 188% for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, reflecting growing excitement for global tournaments. Additionally, 79% Indian travellers are seeking interactive art experiences, with London and Tokyo emerging as top spots.