The story behind the real-life Musafir Cafe

Ever since Musafir Cafe began winning hearts on Netflix, audiences haven’t just been talking about Chander and Preeti’s slow-burn romance - they’ve also fallen in love with the café that quietly became the third protagonist of the story. Warma, nostalgic and tucked way amid misty hills, the space has sparked endless conversations online, with fans eager to know if it exists beyond the screen. It does.

Built in the 1930s, the castle has long been known for its colonial architecture, sprawling courtyards and breathtaking valley views.

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The café that has become synonymous with the series is actually Jharipani Castle, a heritage property nestled in Mussoorie. Built in the 1930s, the castle has long been known for its colonial architecture, sprawling courtyards and breathtaking valley views. But thanks to the series, it’s now drawing an entirely new generation of travellers - many of whom are making the journey solely to experience the “real-life Musafir Cafe.”

According to Vikram, host of Jharipani Castle, the makers knew they had found the perfect location the moment they stepped onto the property. “The production team was looking for a place that naturally embodied the soul of the café described in Divya Prakash Dubey’s book. When they visited Jharipani Castle, they instantly fell in love with its heritage architecture, natural light, serene surroundings and old-world charm. It was exactly what the creators had envisioned,” he says.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, very little had to be altered. Instead of transforming the property through elaborate construction, the art department elevated what was already there. A reading gazebo appeared in one corner, books filled newly installed shelves, colourful prayer flags fluttered across the property, while Preeti’s Corner - with its now-iconic Promise Wall - gave the castle the emotional identity that audiences instantly connected with. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, very little had to be altered. Instead of transforming the property through elaborate construction, the art department elevated what was already there. A reading gazebo appeared in one corner, books filled newly installed shelves, colourful prayer flags fluttered across the property, while Preeti’s Corner - with its now-iconic Promise Wall - gave the castle the emotional identity that audiences instantly connected with. {{/usCountry}}

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The biggest challenge was balancing filming with hospitality, especially since the shoot coincided with Mussoorie’s coveted Winterline season. The team worked closely with the production house to block room inventory well in advance, ensuring guests continued to enjoy a seamless experience. For Vikram, however, the most unforgettable memory came even before the cameras started rolling.

“On the first morning, everyone assembled at 6 am for a Ganesh Vandana and aarti. There was something incredibly peaceful and spiritual about beginning the journey that way. It set the tone for everything that followed.” Despite the scale of the production, he remembers the atmosphere as surprisingly intimate. Between takes, the cast and crew often gathered over cups of tea, exchanging stories and laughter.

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“Vikrant Massey, Mahima Makwana, Vedika Pinto, Adil Hussain and Rajeev Siddharth were all incredibly warm and respectful. They treated us like family, and that made hosting them such a memorable experience,” he says.

If filming gave the castle a new identity, the show’s release transformed its future. Since Musafir Cafe premiered, inquiries have poured in through social media and WhatsApp, while bookings have witnessed a noticeable spike. Beyond overnight stays, the property is now fielding requests for pre-wedding shoots, intimate celebrations and creative productions from visitors hoping to recreate the dreamy aesthetic that captured viewers’ imagination.

According to Vikram, host of Jharipani Castle, the makers knew they had found the perfect location the moment they stepped onto the property.

“We now have people travelling to Mussoorie with Jharipani Castle as their primary destination, simply because they want to experience the real-life Musafir Cafe,” says Vikram. “Others discover the connection while they’re already in town.” To preserve the tranquillity of the heritage property, however, access remains exclusive to guests with confirmed reservations or those visiting with prior approval.

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For Vikram, the success of Musafir Cafe is about more than just increased footfall. It’s about seeing a nearly century-old property find new relevance through contemporary storytelling.

“Heritage buildings stay alive through new stories. Watching a younger generation connect with a place built in the 1930s through a modern love story is incredibly fulfilling.” Perhaps the sweetest part of this newfound popularity is watching former guests revisit their own memories. Social media is now filled with people posting old photographs from Jharipani Castle, proudly pointing out that they had stayed at the “real-life Musafir Cafe” long before it became a Netflix sensation.

Ask Vikram if there’s one piece of the set he’d like to preserve forever, and he laughs at the impossibility of choosing. “Ideally, we’d recreate everything—the Promise Wall, the gazebo, the library shelves, the prayer flags, Chander and Preeti’s photographs, even the iconic Musafir Dream Cafe frame. Together, they created the magic people fell in love with. And we’ll always keep copies of Divya Prakash Dubey’s Musafir Cafe for guests who want to relive the story.”

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As fans continue to chase the romance of Chander and Preeti, Jharipani Castle has become proof that sometimes, the most unforgettable character in a love story isn’t a person at all - it’s a place.