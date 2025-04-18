Time capsules of India: Newly listed UNESCO tentative sites to visit in 2025

As the world celebrates World Heritage Day today, India is stepping up efforts to spotlight its rich cultural and ecological legacy on the global stage. In a recent development, six extraordinary sites across the country have been added to UNESCO’s Tentative List of World Heritage Sites — a crucial first step towards achieving the coveted heritage tag. From mystical temples and ancient astronomical marvels to royal fortresses and breathtaking natural reserves, these sites reflect the subcontinent’s diverse, layered history. Add them to your 2025 travel bucket list HT Image

Mudumal Megalithic Menhirs, Telangana

Often described as India’s answer to Stonehenge, the Mudumal Menhirs of Narayanpet date back more than 3,000 years. With over 80 large menhirs arranged in intricate astronomical alignments, this prehistoric site functioned as an ancient observatory — tracking celestial bodies such as Leo and Ursa Major. Alignments with solstices make this site a testament to the scientific acumen of early Indian civilizations.

Ashokan Edict Sites

Inscribed more than two millennia ago, Emperor Ashoka’s rock and pillar edicts are enduring symbols of governance, dharma, and non-violence. Spread across trade routes in Dhauli (Odisha), Girnar (Gujarat), Yerragudi (Andhra Pradesh) and Sanchi (Madhya Pradesh), these inscriptions reflect the emperor’s moral transformation after the Kalinga War and his vision of a just society.

Gupta Temples of North India

Dating back to the 5th and 6th centuries CE, Gupta-era temples are among the earliest standing examples of Hindu architecture. Found across regions like Gwalior, Vidisha, and Panna in Madhya Pradesh, these temples introduced key features like garbhagrihas and mandapas. Iconic examples include the Parvati and Chaumukhi temples at Nachna and the Teli ka Mandir in Gwalior, blending Dravidian and Nagara styles in remarkable stonework.

The Palace-Fortresses of the Bundelas

A blend of Rajput valour and Mughal elegance, the fortresses built by the Bundela dynasty span across Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh. From the imposing ramparts of Jhansi Fort to the ornate domes of Jahangir Mahal, and the symmetry of Datia Palace, these six sites chronicle the political might and evolving artistry of the Bundelas between the 16th and 19th centuries.

Chausath Yogini Temples

Scattered across Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, these roofless, circular temples on hilltops are devoted to 64 yoginis — fierce feminine deities linked to tantra and divine power. According to legend, the yoginis aided Goddess Durga in slaying the demon Raktabija. With sites like Khajuraho, Mitaoli, Ranipur, and Lokhari, each temple is steeped in mysticism, sensuality, and sacred geometry.

Kanger Valley National Park, Chhattisgarh

Nestled in the lush Bastar region, Kanger Valley is a biodiversity jewel marked by breathtaking gorges, dense forests, and the spectacular 150-foot Tirathgarh Waterfall. Home to over 960 plant species — including 30 types of orchids—and diverse fauna including 49 species of mammals and 210 bird species, the park also boasts rare limestone caves and karst formations. It is not just a sanctuary for wildlife but a crucial eco-tourism and conservation zone.