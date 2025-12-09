Travel anxiety has Karan Johar praying for sleep

Amid the ongoing IndiGo flight cancellations filmmaker Karan Johar opened up about his travel anxiety, sharing how, while travelling, every step of taking a flight triggers his stress. Karan Johar

In his post on Instagram, the 53-year-old described how he first feels a "desperate need" to reach the airport early, repeatedly checking his passport and boarding pass, and anxiously awaiting the pilot's announcements.

He wrote, "If we are told it's 'a smooth ride', I can breath, but when some pilots say 'few bumps on the way', then throughout the duration, I wait at the edge of the seat for those expected bumps. I check the map every 10 minutes on a short-haul flight, and on a long-haul flight, I pop a pill and pray for sleep while my subconscious mind always remains turbulence aware."

He also explained how his anxiety shapes his behaviour towards the cabin crew. “I feel the desperate urge to be hugely polite to the cabin crew because in case of an emergency, they will be kind to the kind, so I smile and say thank you at every given point of time.”

Describing the landing, Johar said, “An hour before we land, I am all ready (not at all ready for any circling or air traffic), and then I rush out and want to overtake every passenger.”