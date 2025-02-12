When it comes to popping the big question, choosing the right destination can make all the difference. Whether you're dreaming of a serene beach, an adventurous wildlife safari, or an intimate dinner under the stars, there are plenty of luxury gems across the globe to make it an unforgettable proposal. Actor Aadar Jain popped the question to his girlfriend, now wife, Alekha Advani in the Maldives (Photo: Instagram )

MOUNTAINS - LAKE KAWAGUCHIKO, JAPAN

Muskaan Mittal and Aashish Gupta, travel content creators, share, "Lake Kawaguchiko in Japan is the perfect spot for a mountain-themed bras. With stunning views of evisited during autumn, tumn hues, it aroposedibly romantic setting. We visited durinrisamn, and Aashish proposed to me there — it's a memory we'll cherish forever." The best photo spots for proposals: Oishi Park, Kogamasao Park, Tagasski Park. Cafe Mimi and La Bohome Mimi are great eateries to make your partner say "yes"!

ADVENTURE - SWISS ALPS

Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys, recommends, "Whether you're at the peak of a scenic hike with panoramic views or nestled in a cozy mountain chalet, the Swiss Alps blend adventure with breathtaking landscapes for memories that last a lifetime." For a truly romantic touch, Pritish suggests, "Take a helicopter (under a lakh for a couple to a private glacier and indulge in an intimate eight-course dinner at the Michelin-starred restaurant 7132, which cost ₹25,000-35,000"

WILDLIFE - MASAI MARA

One of the world's most iconic wildlife destinations, Masai Mara in Kenya captivates with its breathtaking landscapes, diverse wildlife, and warm, welcoming people. It's also the location where Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor proposed to his partner, Alia Bhatt. For an unforgettable experience, Pritish Shah from A Travel Deut recommends, "A hot air balloon proposal overlooking the vast expanse of Mara offers a truly unique moment." Charges range from US$ 450-470 per adult ( ₹24,000-50,000 per person).

BEACH - MALDIVES

For the ultimate romantic getaway, award-winning travel content creator Larissa D'Sa suggests the Maldives — a beach lover's paradise. With its serene atmosphere, crystal-clear waters, powdery white sands, and breathtaking sunsets, it's the perfect setting for a proposal. Many resorts offer exclusive proposal packages starting from $350-400 ( ₹30,000-40,000), featuring private sections with stunning setups, candles, lanterns, and a "will you marry me" sign, complemented by gourmet dining.

WINE AND DINE - SOUTH AFRICA

For a truly immersive dining and wine-tasting experience, Pritish recommends, "The wine cellar at Klein Jan, Tswalu, in South Africa's Northern Cape - a hidden gem where time stands still and the quality of experience reigns supreme." This one-of-a-kind culinary journey captivates every sense, with courses served in awe-inspiring. settings that make each moment feel more thrilling and interactive. Be sure to plan ahead - lunch reservations are recommended 3 months in advance for this exclusive experience. Prices start from ₹15,000 per person.

HISTORY - FLORENCE AND ROME

For lovers of history and culture, Nahta recommends Florence, the heart of the Renaissance, brimming with artistic treasures, and of course extremely romantic backdrops to go down on your knee. He says, "The masterpieces in the Uffizi Gallery and the iconic views from Ponte Vecchio bridge create an atmosphere of elegance and inspiration."

He also suggests, "Rome, with the grandeur of the Colosseum and the intricate details of the Roman Forum, offers an unforgettable journey through time."