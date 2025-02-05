Venus enters Aries today: THESE zodiac signs must get ready for a star-crossed romance!

Aries is the bona fide child of the zodiac. Venus is the planet of love. And this is the year of Mars. What we essentially have on our hands here, is an explosion, albeit one that will serve the zodiac signs well, eve if the motions of going through it seem draining. Venus with its soft, rose-tinted energy, enters the sign of Aries, today, February 4. In Astrology, Aries represents the themes of ambition, passion, and determination. In the same breath, 2025, the year of Mars, is asserting its themes of action, desire and survival. All these facets then, overlap rather beautifully when we look at this from the perspective of love. But it isn't necessarily going to be easy. But then again, what real love story is. These are the signs that can expect some commotion (for the better) over the next few days. Venus enters Aries today: THESE zodiac signs must giddy up for some love trials!(Photos: Astro Talk, IMDb)

Aries

Venus is stationing in Aries after all, ahead of its retrograde season. Whatever hiccups and hurdles that may come your way in love, will only strengthen your relationship with yourself. You will find yourself tough-loving your way to approaches that are easier on you in the present and the long run, as you contend with relationships, both strong and shaky. Don't forget to take a deep breath, you've got this.

Libra

There's definitely trouble on the front of romance for Libras and they've been feeling it coming on for a while now. But here's the thing — everything isn't about putting up a fight. Instead, reorient yourself to the energies of compassion and understanding. How this pans out in your real life situation(ship), is subjective. But what it will do, is spark an inner change which will leave you feeling lighter in the long run.

Pisces

Pisceans are known for their dreamy take on all of life. Romance ranks high in this regard. The Venus in Aries transit however will come in more like a harsh truth, wherein you will be forced to take stock of how much (excessive) importance you may have placed on romantic relationships in your life. If anything, this transit is moving you towards a more balanced approach, one you will be grateful for.

Ready for the turbulence?