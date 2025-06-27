The week ahead is going to test your relationships to the max: 4 zodiac signs BEWARE!

An opposition upon a conjunction, no matter how straight the themes of the playing planets may be, always spells out chaos of some kind. The reason behind these regular bouts of cosmically-induced chaos being intense, come as no surprise, given the massive power each of the ever-moving planets hold within them. Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams in a still from The Notebook (2004)(Photo: X)

Now when we say relationships, the first implication is of course on love and romance. However, the impact of the quadruple arrangement now in motion, as per astrologist and psychic Evan Nathaniel Grim, is actually open to impact any and all relationships, right from friends to family and even work. And the fixed signs in particular need to take special note.

What's happening?

Mercury is opposing Pluto, at the same time that Venus is conjunct Uranus. To break this down for you, Mercury in Astrology represents communication, intellect, and mental processes, while Pluto stands to denote transformation, regeneration, and power. So assume these two sets of themes to be butting heads with one another rather aggressively. In the same breath, Venus represents love, beauty, harmony, and relationships while Uranus represents revolution, innovation, sudden change, and individuality. The softest themes in this lineup are then, that of love and romance which are already aligned with Uranus' core energy of sudden change. With Mercury opposing Pluto at the same time, communication leading to (often painful) transformation will be the predominating energy.

What to expect?

The truth and nothing less. If things are actually are as they appear to be on the surface, your relationship, as per Evan, will have an emotionally-charged breakthrough for the better. However, if there are lies and deceit, expect them to come to the forefront in not so pretty ways. It could be as simple as finding out someone has been gossiping behind your back, or something as major as your partner having a roving eye.

Fixed signs beware

Seeing as most of this movement is taking place in the sign of Taurus, maximum impact will be felt by the fixed signs, Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius. Evan specifies that people with placements in the first 10 degrees and the last 10 degrees of the fixed signs are also to wield caution and keep an eye out.

It's going to be a sink or swim situation — but as the number one rule of the cosmos asserts, everything happens for a reason, so hold on tight!