Vijay loses his cool at security for pushing elderly man at Puducherry rally, internet reacts: ‘Great leader qualities’

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, who has now focused his sight firmly on politics, held a campaign rally in Puducherry on Saturday. And in a viral video, he visibly lost his cool.
Reason? An elderly man was pushed by a member of his security team to clear the way for his car, as he waved to the gathered crowd on the road. And it didn't go down well with him, as he reprimanded the security personnel as the car moved forward.
Check out the video here:
The incident has gone viral on social media, with many praising Vijay for his intervention and empathy. Fans flocked to the comments section, with one of them commenting, “His care for his people never fades”, while another wrote, “Great leadership qualities.” Vijay, in 2024, had announced his own political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and declared that the yet-to-be-released film Jana Nayagan would be his last on-screen appearance, as he shifts attention to politics.
Vijay's history with rallies has been a controversial one. In September last year, things got rapidly out of control in a Karur rally led by the actor-turned-politician. The stampede at the rally resulted in multiple people losing their lives, and many got injured.