Vijay loses his cool at security for pushing elderly man at Puducherry rally, internet reacts: ‘Great leader qualities’

Actor Thalapathy Vijay, who has now focused his sight firmly on politics, held a campaign rally in Puducherry on Saturday. And in a viral video, he visibly lost his cool. Thalapathy Vijay

Reason? An elderly man was pushed by a member of his security team to clear the way for his car, as he waved to the gathered crowd on the road. And it didn't go down well with him, as he reprimanded the security personnel as the car moved forward.

Check out the video here: